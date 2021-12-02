Neighborly Targets New York Metro for Continued Global Expansion of Family of Home Service Brands

As interest rises in recession-resilient home service franchises due to homeownership trends, franchisor seeks growth opportunities in roughly 150 New York territories

WACO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly® , the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, announced today its plans for rapidly expanding its footprint across the New York Metro area.

Within the counties surrounding New York City's five boroughs, Neighborly has identified roughly 150 territories in which it is actively seeking to open new franchise businesses with 10 of the organization's trusted brands.

"The recession-resilient nature we've seen within the last year from the home services sector has led to increased investment interest in franchises that specialize in services ranging from painting to plumbing and everything in between, and excellence in this space is what Neighborly's 40-year legacy is built on," said Brad Stevenson, Chief Development Officer of Neighborly. "Today's homeowners are relying more than ever on professionals for maintenance and enhancements of their homes. Given the large population of suburban, single-family homes in the New York metro counties where we've identified development opportunities, Neighborly is eager to partner with aspiring business owners looking to deliver Neighborly's essential services from across our roster of brands to these communities."

The following Neighborly brands are actively seeking both multi-unit and single-unit prospective owners across all of the available New York metro territories:



The Grounds Guys, with more than 15 territories available for development;

Mr. Electric, with more than 15 territories available for development;

Window Genie, with more than 15 territories available for development;

Molly Maid , with more than 10 territories available for development;

Aire Serv, with more than 10 territories available for development;

Real Property Management, with more than 10 territories available for development;

Dryer Vent Wizard, with more than five territories available for development;

Five Star Painting , with more than five territories available for development;

Mosquito Joe, with more than five territories available for development;

Mr. Handyman, with more than five territories available for development.

Across the 150 territories being targeted with this growth initiative, four of the New York metro area's counties -- Suffolk, Westchester and Rockland, New York, as well as Bergen, New Jersey -- stand out as they encompass about 40 of these available territories.

"As we continue pursuing our vision to Own The Home™ through Neighborly's family of home service brands, our franchise owners can expect more and more cross-marketing opportunities from one Neighborly brand to the next," said Stevenson. "In the New York metro market which is ripe with homeowners in need of the professional services we are known for, we look forward to teaming up with driven franchise owners with whom we can work to spread the positive impact of Neighborly's values-driven business practices."

Neighborly's franchising brand initial investments range from $70,800 to $652,980 depending on the specific Neighborly brand, with incentive programs available for veterans.* Interested prospects can find out more information here.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and nearly 5,000 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com and through the Neighborly App. More information about Neighborly, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

*See item 7 of the Franchise Disclosure Document for full information.

