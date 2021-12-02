Lumen Technologies to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaun Andrews, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Dec. 7. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen)

Webcast information for the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumen Technologies