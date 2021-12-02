Defiance Announces NFT Giveaway from top Opensea and Soethby's artist, Hackato.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Hackato NFT recently sold for over $1million at Sotheby's Auction! Sign up for free to win.
The winner will receive the #1 edition of Hakatao's "We are Here" NFT series
The remaining NFTs in the series are available to collectors through Nifty Gateway, owned by leading crypto exchange Gemini."
Click here to enter
NFTs #NFTGiveaway #NFTCommunity #NFTLaunch #HackataoSweepstakes #Hackatao
Contact:
Julia Stoll
MacMillan Communications
(212) 473-4442 julia@macmillan.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Defiance ETFs