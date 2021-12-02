Crunchfish announces Digital Cash patent

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish Digital Cash AB ("Crunchfish") has received a Notice of Allowance from the Swedish Patent Office (PRV) that a patent regarding interoperable offline payments will be granted. The patent protects internationally interoperable offline payments using a global root certificate. The patent application number is SE-2150228-1 and is valid until March 2041. An international PCT-application will be filed before March 2022.

The scope of the patent is internationally interoperable offline payments which may be verified offline by using a global root certificate of the Digital Cash service. The patent covers also cross-border payments by managing exchange rates offline. The patent has priority from a provisional patent application filed in February 2021.

Crunchfish Digital Cash is an extremely flexible complement to all types of payment schemes. It is based on separating the payment process in three distinct steps.

Reserve funds on a bank account and represent it as a Digital Cash balance in a Digital Cash Wallet, Pay using the Digital Cash Wallet by debiting the Digital Cash balance and storing the Digital Cash transaction, the payee verifies and stores also the transaction, Settle the Digital Cash transaction to transfer money from the payer's bank account with the reserved funds to the payee's bank account.

A Digital Cash Wallet may be used to pay offline if it is implemented as a secure trusted application within a mobile app. Similarly, it is possible for the payee to verify the Digital Cash payment offline if it has pre-installed a Digital Cash Verifier with a global root certificate of the Digital Cash service, making it is possible to trust the received offline payment.

Crunchfish has several additional patent pending applications within the area of Digital Cash. The latest filed patent application is related to this patent as it protects paying with or verifying Digital Cash transactions using the global root certificate of the Digital Cash service, but online instead.

"This is a key patent for offline payments using Digital Cash. Payment services today are services online and this innovation enables them to become interoperable, even internationally, with offline payments. The grant increases the chances that recently filed patent application implementing Digital Cash online will also be granted, as it is based on the same core principle", says Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

Erik Berggren, IR Manager

+46 726 01 16 73

erik.berggren@crunchfish.com

This information is information that Crunchfish AB is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 2 December 2021 at 12:00 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3464992/1504819.pdf 211202 - Crunchfish granted patent for Digital Cash https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/i/3464992-1-jpeg,c2987735 3464992_1.jpeg https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/i/3464992-0-png,c2987736 3464992_0.png

View original content:

SOURCE Crunchfish