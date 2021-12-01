Wood Partners Delivers First New Apartment Community in the City of Winter Garden in Over 20 Years Alta Winter Garden is only a mile from the heart of historic downtown area

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, celebrates the grand opening of its newest luxury property, Alta Winter Garden. Located at 1223 East Plant Street, less than one mile west of State Road 429 (Orlando's "Western Beltway") in Winter Garden, the ultra-luxury community is comprised of 250 units spread across five buildings, featuring a variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners)

Alta Winter Garden is the first new apartment community to open in the City of Winter Garden in over two decades, aligning with the City's development of the "Gateway Overlay District," which serves as a vibrant, walkable "front door" into historic downtown Winter Garden. The community is situated along East Plant Street, providing residents with direct access to the downtown area and its idyllic brick-lined streets. Downtown Winter Garden offers residents a wide variety of local boutiques, trendy eateries and cultural venues including popular indoor artisan market Plant Street Market, Crooked Can Brewery, and the West Orange Trail. Alta Winter Garden's prime location also enables residents to easily commute into downtown Orlando for work or play and provides quick access to Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios, each only 20 minutes from the property.

The true standout of Alta Winter Garden is the property's wide array of amenities. The community's outdoor spaces offer residents a resort-style pool with cabanas, a yoga lawn, beer garden, pet park and dog wash area. Inside, Alta Winter Garden boasts a high-end fitness center with a virtual trainer, a club room complete with a resident lounge, wine bar and social room, as well as a game room. Immediately adjacent to the community, a brand-new city park will offer a direct connection to Winter Garden's West Orange Trail, providing residents with more than 22 miles of paved trail perfect for walking, jogging, biking and more.

The apartment homes feature sleek kitchens with white quartz countertops, marble tile backsplash, white shaker-style cabinetry, matte black hardware and pendant lighting, and an elegant stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package, including front-control range and side-by-side refrigerator. Wood-style plank flooring is featured throughout select residences, which also include Nest thermostats, electronic door locks with keyless entry, in-unit washers and dryers, USB port electrical outlets, walk-in closets, and oversized balconies.

"Wood Partners is honored to be a part of the distinctive and vibrant Winter Garden community," said Bryan Borland, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "With Alta Winter Garden, our team has taken great pride in developing a first-class community worthy of its high-profile location at the gateway to Winter Garden's Downtown Historic District."

Alta Winter Garden is managed by Wood Residential. Additional information on the property and the surrounding community is available at www.altawintergarden.com.

