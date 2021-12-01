Vivera Welcomes Former DEA Special Agent Executive to BioSciences Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals is pleased to welcome Alan Poleszak to the Board of Advisors of its BioSciences Division. With twenty-three years of experience as a decorated U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Executive, Mr. Poleszak will play a key role in advising the Company in government affairs.

Mr. Poleszak's background will be particularly instrumental during the development and commercialization of ZICOH®, the Company's patented, electronic dose-controlled medical device designed to prevent prescription misuse and improve communication through the medication supply chain. His expertise surrounding the rules and regulations regarding controlled substances will be critical when integrating ZICOH® into current regulatory processes.

"It's an honor to have Alan as part of the Vivera BioSciences team," said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. "His background in drug enforcement will not only help the Company streamline the regulatory process for ZICOH but will also assist in identifying challenges within the prescription medication system that our technology can resolve."

Overall, Mr. Poleszak has nearly four decades of law enforcement, investigative, and consulting experience within both the government and private sectors. He has developed counter-drug, pharmaceutical diversion, and general crime strategies alongside government executives, community leaders, private industry officials, and the U.S. military.

"Vivera BioSciences is a leading innovator in the industry due to an outstanding staff of committed and talented world-class experts whose coordinated vision will realize new products to revolutionize prescription drug delivery and reduce waste, diversion, and abuse," said Mr. Poleszak. "I am privileged to be a contributor to this effort and to the extraordinary potential of Vivera to improve and protect patient safety, reduce addiction, and streamline the management of controlled medications."

Vivera's BioSciences division is dedicated to the research and development of innovative medical technologies and pharmaceutical therapies. By expanding its panel of advisors to include experts from various industries, the Company continues to strengthen its presence and enhance its capabilities in delivering patient-centric drug therapies in a safer way.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH®, a smart dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

