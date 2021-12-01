Darn Tough Vermont Hits 1 Million Meals Donated to Vermont Foodbank

NORTHFIELD, Vt., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Darn Tough Vermont® hit the 1 million mark of meals donated to the Vermont Foodbank. Their long time relationship kicked off in 2003 with Darn Tough donating turkeys to feed the community. In 2017, the partnership took the next step when Darn Tough began offering 100% of their online proceeds from Giving Tuesday to the Vermont Foodbank. Darn Tough has continued its community and giveback commitment over the last four holiday seasons, as well as additional days of giving, which brings the total amount of meals donated over their nineteen year commitment to 1,000,000.

Darn Tough understands 1 in 3 Vermont residents experience food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic. With federal programs ending, the sock manufacturer knew that this was an opportunity to really give back and help their local community.

"This pandemic has demanded that we all step up to fight food insecurity – whether that's by reaching out for help when we need it or offering assistance when we can. Darn Tough has been stepping up for years, and we're so grateful for their partnership," offered Allison Mindel, Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Vermont Foodbank.

"Assisting our neighbors and strengthening our community here in Vermont is something that we take seriously every day," said Ric Cabot, Darn Tough Vermont President and CEO. "Our relationship with the Vermont Foodbank is only strengthening, and reaching this 1 million meals donated milestone is a very rewarding preview of what's to come."

The Vermont Foodbank is the state's largest hunger-relief organization, providing nourishing food to neighbors experiencing hunger through a network of more than 300 community partners—food shelves, meal sites, senior centers, after-school programs, schools, and hospitals.

