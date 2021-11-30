XO Partners with SCOPE Miami Beach as Official Private Aviation Provider Creators Utilize Transformative Technology to Travel to the Contemporary Art Show Via Shared Charter Flights Between New York and South Florida

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private aviation provider XO announced its partnership with SCOPE Miami Beach, taking place today, November 30 through December 5, as the official private aviation provider for the acclaimed art show's highly anticipated return. Travelers attending SCOPE Miami can book seats on XO's shared charter flights between New York and South Florida, providing art enthusiasts an accessible way to fly private and experience the latest in world-class art activations and cutting-edge installations. This natural partnership intersects the integration of art and technology, providing passengers with an innovative, curated experience from start to finish.

While guests immerse themselves in over 140 international exhibits from contemporary artists, including NFTs, they can also visit XO's booth to learn more about XO's innovative technology. This includes predictive analytics and data science supporting individual booking of seats on a private jet by either reserving a seat on an existing flight or creating a new flight and making unused seats available to purchase on the XO mobile app. This revolutionary product allows the existing supply base of private jets to be used more efficiently, increasing availability and reducing cost for innovators and creators looking to make a positive impact through art.

"We are proud to be the official private aviation partner of SCOPE Miami Beach this year, as we continue to provide our Members and clients with seamless travel options to and from the world's top cultural events, shows, and festivals," said Lynn Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer at XO. "Our shared charter flights are a unique and convenient way to fly private, providing a smooth travel experience from the moment a flight is booked through the XO mobile app to the moment passengers arrive at their destination."

"This partnership with XO provides artists and creators attending the show with a curated experience as we look to integrate innovation into all aspects, including transportation," said SCOPE Founder, Alexis Hubshman. "We're thrilled to team up with XO for our 20th annual event, providing our attendees with an elevated flight experience to and from this year's show and beyond."

Trusted worldwide, XO revolutionizes access to private aviation through unique membership programs, operational excellence, and cutting-edge technology. Everything XO does – such as offering transparent pricing on the XO mobile app, an unparalleled level of service, and fully refundable membership deposits – sets XO apart while providing flyers with an elevated private aviation experience.

For more information on traveling to SCOPE Miami this year, please visit www.FlyXO.com or download the XO Mobile app.

About XO

XO is part of Vista Global Holding, the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light flying solutions to cover all key aspects of private aviation. With experience flying to 187 countries – representing 96% of the world – the Vista Global group of companies completes over 70,000 flights and serves over 150,000 passengers annually. XO's Dedicated Fleet of 130 aircraft is suited to diverse flight duration, trip, and passenger requirements, backed by the knowledge and expertise of an international team, delivering the best end-to-end service to any private aviation customer. In addition to the Dedicated Fleet, the safety-vetted XO Alliance Network gives customers access to 2,100+ aircraft globally, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes.

XO has created a leading digital platform in private aviation, with instant booking capabilities. Anyone can use XO's mobile app or website to browse pricing and availability across a range of and global routes and to instantly book private charters and shared flights. Beyond its cutting-edge technology, XO offers unparalleled service and support to provide an end-to-end premium travel experience. All Shared Flights are Public Charters organized by XO Global LLC under 14 CFR Part 380.

For more information, visit www.flyxo.com

