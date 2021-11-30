TIKI® Brand Expands Fire Pit Line with Launch of New Portable Fire Pit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand delivers again with its new Portable Fire Pit featuring the same great benefits of the Patio Fire Pit, combining a low smoke experience, an ash pan for easy clean-up and a four-foot heat radius with built-in handles and new rectangular shape for easy transporting.

TIKI® Brand Portable Fire Pit

"We continue to listen to consumer needs to create a better fire pit experience for the consumer and are constantly innovating to provide the best solutions possible," said Samantha Wisniewski, TIKI® Brand Product Manager. "We heard their desire for a more portable pit and addressed that with a new fire pit option that is easier to transport whether that's just from the backyard to the driveway or to enjoy the day at the park, beach or tailgate."

The compact size of the TIKI® Brand Portable Fire Pit makes it convenient for on-the-go and requires only one person to move. An innovative airflow system yields low smoke and less ash while a removable ash pan allows for easy clean-up. Its stainless-steel burning chamber and powder-coated surrounding will keep it looking great for many seasons.

The TIKI® Brand Portable Fire Pit can be used with TIKI® Wood Packs for an instant, predictable fire or real wood. Each Fire Pit includes one Wood Pack, cover and is delivered with free shipping. For more information, visit: https://www.tikibrand.com/portable-fire-pit-in-black.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter™ LED String Lights, and fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/.

