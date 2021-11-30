TIC 3.0 Compliant Managed Security Service for Remote Work Now Available

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With government agencies facing more cyberthreats than ever before, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today a new managed security solution for a remote workforce and branch offices that is one of the first to meet the strict security requirements of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) 3.0 initiative.

A secure solution for the remote workforce.

The Lumen TIC 3.0 compliant security service for branch offices and remote workers is now available on the General Services Administration's (GSA) 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle.

"Our new managed security solution seamlessly connects branch offices and helps government employees work securely from anywhere. Federal agencies can now access this TIC 3.0 compliant security solution via Lumen's EIS contract," said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector. "Lumen is committed to providing secure, work-from-anywhere solutions built on an edge computing platform. Our solution supports the adoption of the zero-trust networking protections touted in the recent executive order on improving our nation's cybersecurity."

Lumen is one of nine vendors awarded a coveted spot on EIS, a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase IT and telecom infrastructure services. EIS gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that simultaneously support digital transformation and cybersecurity.

The company is powering its managed security solutions with Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Access, the industry's most comprehensive cloud-delivered cloud-based managed Secure Access Security Edge (SASE) solution, which was recently accredited under GSA's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security authorizations for cloud-based services offerings that ensures these services meet the federal government's rigorous security standards.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lumen to support its managed security solution, helping protect government agencies with a modernized approach," said Dana Barnes, senior vice president of Public Sector at Palo Alto Networks. "The pandemic caused a sudden shift to remote work and now work is moving towards a hybrid approach. As we embark on this new paradigm, evolving threats are targeting organizations at a rapid rate, making it key for the government to adopt cybersecurity tools that can keep up with the pace."

Lumen continues to be a leading provider to federal civilian agencies of Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS), a managed security service that meets TIC compliance requirements and provides secure connectivity to internal and external networks, including the public internet.

Lumen supplies government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration solutions over its carrier-class fiber network. The company provides the platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to carry out their important missions.

