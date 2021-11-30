Syft® Announces New Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leading healthcare supply chain services and software company increases focus on meeting needs of customers throughout the federal and public sectors

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syft®, a leading provider of AI-enhanced inventory control and end-to-end hospital supply chain management software and services, announced today that Mark Agerton has been named Senior Vice President, Federal Sector.

Mark Agerton - Senior Vice President, Federal Sector

As a new member of the rapidly expanding Syft public sector team, he will oversee sales and business development efforts focusing on customers in the public sector, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the Department of Defense (DOD). An experienced industry sales and materials management executive, Mr. Agerton's background also includes more than 14 years of military service, including as a special forces medical operations officer and medical platoon leader.

Mr. Agerton's hire further strengthens Syft's focus on meeting the vital needs of the Defense Health Agency. His skills will ensure Syft continues to provide military hospitals, medical treatment facilities, and outpatient health centers with a more agile supply chain management solution that leads to optimal operational efficiency, standardization, and effectiveness.

"Improving supply chain management is a top priority for our federal sector, and we are committed to continuously innovating to help them meet their unique needs. Mark's military background brings unparalleled first-hand insight and knowledge to our federal sector partners, which will provide even more assurance that Syft can fully support their operational challenges and evolving requirements," said Brion Bailey, Syft's Chief Commercial Officer, Federal Sector.

Syft's increased focus on the federal sector coincides with continued investments to further strengthen the company's cybersecurity platforms as part of an ongoing effort to exceed the readiness requirements for the United States military's authority to operate (ATO).

These investments also include exclusive engagements with several high-level retired military leaders who are providing insights into the unique needs and requirements of the federal sector to deliver the best healthcare services to military personnel and facilities.

"When you take into account the importance of supply chain operational readiness for our Department of Defense and VA, it is no longer feasible to rely on a 'just-in-time' unit of measure," said Mr. Agerton. "Contingency and capacity are more important than ever in the ongoing pandemic. Our team understands this need, and our enterprise platform offers a variety of solutions to help these important organizations overcome their challenges."

"The VA is the largest healthcare provider in the United States, with more than 170 hospitals and more than 1,200 clinics nationally. The reach and scale of its supply chain require agile solutions that allow for deployment at a moment's notice," said Mr. Agerton. "Having clear visibility into available resources at the point of use, or in available stockpiles, to avoid costly disruptions is imperative. Throughout the pandemic, the VA has also provided tremendous support to our country's non-veteran populations. Syft's solutions excel in this area."

Prior to joining Syft, Mr. Agerton was a DOD senior area sales manager for Vocera and held executive positions with CareFusion, Cardinal Health, and Pyxis. In addition, he was a director of materials management for several hospitals and health systems, including Northeast Georgia Health System and DeKalb Medical Center. He is a graduate of North Georgia College and State University and Berry College, where he has pursued graduate coursework toward his MBA.

Syft's increasing focus on the federal sector is just one of many exciting new initiatives the company has launched in the past year. Earlier this month Syft announced expansion into Canada with the hiring of Michael Weisnagel, VP of Sales – Canada. Other initiatives include the Syft UniversitySM learning management system, decedent management and tracking solutions, and Syft Synergy 4.3, which provides new advanced analytics and real-time business intelligence data to drive inventory and process optimization in procedural and surgical settings. New and expanded partnerships include Oracle, Zebra, Four Points Technology, Premier, Vizient, and HealthTrust.

"This is a very exciting time for Syft and I'm looking forward to helping our team continue to develop new partnerships with customers in the federal and public sectors," said Mr. Agerton. "Syft has a strong history of delivering vital supply chain management solutions to customers in the private sector and can deliver the same exceptional and secure solutions to the public sector. Our solutions fill gaps that have been exposed during the pandemic in both the public and private sectors, and we are here to help."

About Syft. Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 245 customers (970 U.S. hospitals) to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

