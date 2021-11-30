Sameday Health Launches New Patient-Centric 'House Calls' Service To Provide Quality Home-Based Care

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health , a premium healthcare provider and leading COVID-19 testing organization, has announced the launch of their new House Calls service. Aimed at providing healthcare that centers around the client in the comfort of one's home, hotel or place of business, the new service will provide patients with highly personalized, convenient and ultra private care available in select major cities and neighboring suburbs such as Los Angeles, NYC, San Diego, Denver, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Washington DC, and more.

While House Calls have historically been tailored towards the wealthy population, Sameday Health's House Calls model aims to provide a premier service at a more affordable price point with a limited menu of services offered such as COVID-19 testing, STD testing, IV drip therapy, wellness panels and wellness shots administered by a dedicated team of trained medical professionals. Inspired by Sameday's clients' needs and the rapidly evolving healthcare system, the new service meets patients where they are and where they want to receive care. Clients can book their House Calls appointments according to their schedule through the Sameday Health app, and a nurse will be dispatched to their home to administer their needed service as soon as within the hour.

"Devoted to listening to our client's needs, it's become increasingly clear throughout the pandemic that there is a demand for more convenient, personalized care," said Felix Huettenbach, CEO and Co-Founder of Sameday Health. "With our House Calls service, our clients can skip the uncomfortability and long wait times at the doctor's office and receive intimate care in the comfort of their own home on their schedule for private medical concerns like COVID-19 testing and STD testing."

With COVID-19 cases soaring and reliable testing services greatly lacking at the peak of the pandemic in September 2020, Sameday Health co-founders Felix Huettenbach and Max Oehme set out on a mission to provide quick, accessible testing. Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Felix and Max leveraged their biotech backgrounds and relationship to a CLIA certified laboratory to produce some of the fastest COVID-19 test turnaround times that would enable individuals to live and work safely during a turbulent time. Since opening their first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care, where they now offer at-home and in-clinic health services at 40+ locations across the country.

Sameday's House Calls are now available in select zip codes in the following locations: Atlanta, Boston, Connecticut/NYC suburbs, Denver, Los Angeles, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, San Diego, Washington DC, and Virginia. To learn more about Sameday's House Calls or to book an appointment, please visit: https://samedayhealth.com/house-calls

