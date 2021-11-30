Immunovia's CEO to step down during 2022

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ.) announced today that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrik Dahlen, has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to step down, for personal reasons. The search for a new CEO will start immediately. Although Patrik Dahlen will remain with the company for another six months to ensure an orderly transition, the Board would like to take this opportunity to express their gratitude already now for Patrik's many contributions to the company.

Carl Borrebaeck, chairman of the Board of Directors, says:

"Immunovia's mission is to detect and prevent pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancer forms there is. Today, we stand stronger than ever with our pioneering IMMray™ PanCan-d test. Bringing us here has been a team effort, where Patrik has played a crucial role and achieved regulatory approval and launched the product, which is now available throughout the United States. We are now penetrating this prioritized market according to our strategy and will continue to do so with full focus. On behalf of the Board, I thank Patrik for this outstanding effort."

Patrik Dahlen says:

"Immunovia is a fantastic company with an important mission and solid strategy. It is a privilege to work with such knowledgeable and committed colleagues. For personal reasons I will not be able to be a part of the journey ahead, which I regret. But I am confident that Immunovia will continue to successfully break new ground in the future."

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:20 CET on November 30, 2021.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

