Gainsight Achieves 146% Bookings Plan, Wins Proddy Award for Product Targeted at $34B Digital Adoption Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainsight , the Customer Success company, today announced highlights from a record-breaking third quarter that ended in October 2021. The company's third quarter financial results continued to build on its momentum from a record-breaking second quarter , resulting in 146% attainment against the third quarter bookings plan. Gainsight also won a couple awards, including the Proddy Award for its Gainsight PX product, a prestigious recognition honoring the world's best digital products, in the category of User Adoption.

Gainsight’s innovative technology helps companies increase product adoption and prevent churn by identifying at-risk customers, creating systematic processes to mitigate concerns and efficiently ramping up engagement efforts. Gainsight’s platform offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization and customer data that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do.

"Delivering great product experiences and removing barriers to adoption is a foundational element of Customer Success," said Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta. "It's been very rewarding to see the Customer Success and Product community align their processes and technology even more closely to deliver great experiences and valuable outcomes to their customers, and in turn, contribute to scalable growth for their businesses."

Gainsight's third quarter highlights for fiscal year 2022 included:

Strong Growth Across All Product Lines

Combined bookings growth from its Customer Success ( CS ) and Product Experience ( PX ) product lines exceeded expectations, with third quarter bookings ending at 146% of the plan.

Notable customer wins, cross-sells and expansions spanned a broad range of industries across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa:

Software: Nymbus, CoreCentric, Lengow, SmartLinx Solutions, proALPHA Business Solutions

Healthcare: eVisit, Ontrak, Medely

Fintech: FloQast

Marketing/Advertising: BrandMaker, Telmar

Education: K12 Insight

Gainsight's client base now includes 152 publicly traded companies.

Gainsight PX Wins Proddy Award

Gainsight PX, the company's flagship product analytics and product engagement platform, won the Proddy Award in the category of User Adoption. The accolade solidifies Gainsight's leadership as one of the most complete product experience solutions among a competitive field that included staple providers such as Pendo, WalkMe and Appcues.

The Proddy Awards, also known as the Grammys for product managers, are chosen by the more than 10,000 product enthusiasts across the globe that participate in the vote. This is the first Proddy recognition for Gainsight PX, although Gainsight CS was awarded the Proddy Award for Best Customer Success Product in 2020 .

Gainsight India Wins Award For Best Place to Work for Women

Great Place to Work ranked Gainsight among the Top 10 of India's Best Workplaces for Women in the mid-sized companies category. Gainsight was evaluated alongside more than 700 organizations for consideration and rose to the top because of excellence in fostering gender equality by ensuring that diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of the company's strategy. Previously in the second quarter, Gainsight had been named by Great Place to Work as one of India's top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2021 .

Pulse for Product Summary

Gainsight hosted their annual Pulse for Product conference in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, engaging more than 3,800 product professionals worldwide. The theme of the conference centered on "The Road To Product-Led Growth." An impressive lineup of speakers from companies such as ThoughtSpot, Autodesk, Roller Digital, Infobip, Slack, Adobe, F5 and Software AG came together over two days to share their learnings and best practices.

