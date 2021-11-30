Daniel Levine Joins GlobalVetLink as Chief Revenue Officer

AMES, Iowa, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Levine has joined animal health compliance software company GlobalVetLink as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where he will oversee the company's revenue program.

GlobalVetLink - Your Animal Health Compliance Assistant (PRNewsfoto/GlobalVetLink)

Daniel Levine has joined animal health compliance software company GlobalVetLink as Chief Revenue Officer.

"With the accelerating emphasis on food chain and general animal health compliance at the state, federal and international level we are taking this opportunity to strengthen our executive team as we prepare for our next phase of rapid growth," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of GlobalVetLink. "Daniel is the top sales executive in the industry and his extensive experience in scaling businesses will help us rapidly expand our reach."

Levine has over 10 years of experience in managing sales and marketing teams in leading animal health and pharmaceutical companies. Previously, Levine served as National Sales Director of Technology at Covetrus. Prior to that he held a number of senior sales management positions at Covetrus, Vets First Choice, and Roadrunner Pharmacy.

On his new role, Levine said, "I am excited to work with this outstanding team at GlobalVetLink. GVL is already the "TurboTax" for animal health compliance and with the addition of vaccine efficacy workflow capabilities and advanced analytics for disease tracking, we are well positioned to make animal health care much more effective and easier to deliver."

About GlobalVetLink

GlobalVetLink is the leading animal health compliance platform. GVL's Compliance Assistant suite of SaaS products automates the compliance workflow for veterinarians and practice staff in companion animal, production, and equine practices. The GlobalVetLink platform creates, verifies, and electronically files documents with state, federal, and international regulatory agencies. Advanced analytics and tracking capabilities enable pharmaceutical companies, food production companies, and import/export agencies to track animal health and movement, identify and forecast disease occurrence, and manage vaccine efficacy and distribution. The GVL platform is the first in animal or human healthcare to implement a completely portable healthcare record based on the blockchain.

Inquiries: Rebecca Haugland, 515-817-5075, rhaugland@globalvetlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GlobalVetLink