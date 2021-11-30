3Pillar Global Expands Leadership Team and Announces New Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Leading digital product development firm announces new leadership positions to focus on company growth and global talent development.

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, has expanded its senior leadership team. The moves come shortly after the company announced a new strategic growth investment and plans for rapid growth.

(PRNewsfoto/3Pillar Global)

David Sawatzky, previously the 3Pillar's Chief Delivery Officer, will now serve as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Jamie Whitacre, having previously served as the Senior Vice President of Talent, has been promoted to Chief People Officer (CPO) and will continue to steward the company's culture and oversee global talent operations and hiring.

"Dave and Jamie are both exceptional leaders. Each one embodies our values and excels at empowering great people, which is precisely what we need right now. Their appointments will equip 3Pillar to continue to keep up our current pace of growth." said 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf. "I'm thrilled to see members of our team grow in their new roles as we chart the course for the next leg of our growth journey."

As CDO for 3Pillar, David Sawatzky oversaw the delivery of all 3Pillar services. Part of his role in leading product development services included expanding offerings such as innovation consulting and machine learning. Prior to this, among other executive roles, he served as Vice President, SaaS and Client Success for IBM's Cognitive Solutions. In this role, Sawatzky led a global team of 2,000 people to drive value to IBM clients through consistent elevation of their experiences.

"I am excited for this next step at 3Pillar," said Sawatzky. "This past year we have seen 3Pillar lead the way in digital innovation, and I am thrilled to help scale the team to create world class products for our expanding set of clients."

Jamie Whitacre is a 12-year veteran of 3Pillar. For the past several years she has worked with the company's global talent and employer branding teams to attract and retain top talent, building corporate culture to make 3Pillar an employer of choice in each of its locations worldwide. Whitacre has degrees from James Madison University and Capella University.

"I'm thrilled to continue my journey at 3Pillar as we expand our global presence and scale our culture," said Whitacre. "Our next phase of growth is critical in helping us attain our vision of becoming the employer of choice in digital product development services."

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3Pillar Global