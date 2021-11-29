Zephyr Releases Portfolio Performance, Comprehensive Investment Performance Reporting

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in providing data, insight, and analysis to investment professionals via its financial services platform, announced the release of Portfolio Performance, a performance measurement and benchmarking tool for wealth managers, trust officers, institutional and private wealth advisors.

Zephyr's Portfolio Performance is designed to quickly and efficiently analyze performance and calculate returns at various levels, including total portfolio, class level, subclass or style level, and individual asset level. Extensive benchmarking from over 1000 market indices is also possible with customized presentation tools to easily create client reports from the data with drag and drop technology. Portfolio Performance expands the capabilities of the Zephyr PerformanceIQ/Investment Scorecard as Zephyr continues to innovate following the release of Portfolio DNA, Proposal Generation, and ESG Ratings and Scores powered by OWL Analytics earlier this year.

"Like many in the financial services industry, we are cognizant of the changing relationship between the client and the investment professional, advisor and trust officer," says Chris Volpe, Head of Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business. "We have been ambitious this year with the release of products within the Zephyr platform to address this changing dynamic and to ensure our users are empowered with every strategic advantage to enhance engagement and build confidence with their clients."

"Portfolio Performance is designed for customization and speed to allow financial services professionals to view and research information more efficiently and to easily create customized reports from that information," says Damian Fahy, Senior Product Manager at Zephyr who led the development of Portfolio Performance. "We've also added new Presentation Center reports that allow users to run risk analytics in more detail than they have in the past."

Portfolio Performance integrates with all trust, accounting and custodian systems with holdings, transactions, prices and other relevant information processed daily or monthly. Zephyr's experienced data management team cleanses data and audits for accuracy to verify complete and accurate information including handling corporate actions and other transactions appropriately. Zephyr subscribers also have access to a highly responsive client services team to assist with questions or issues.

To learn more about Portfolio Performance capabilities, sign up for Fintech Reboot: How Trust Officers and Financial Advisors are Building Brand Equity scheduled for December 9, 2021 at 1pm CST/2pm EST. How engaged your client is with you might just depend on how well you tell your story. Zephyr Portfolio Performance provides multiple reporting levels and extensive benchmark capabilities, along with the power to create custom, branded reports easily using drag and drop technology. Reboot your engagement strategy in 2022. Tell a more powerful narrative, building confidence and brand equity for you and your business. REGISTER NOW.

Zephyr provides investment professionals access to timely information, exclusive research and comprehensive data to keep their clients engaged and informed. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use, custom client presentation options, portfolio proposal generation and ESG analysis tools. The Zephyr team is committed to ensuring their customers possess all the necessary resources to exceed their client's expectations. Visit financialintelligence.informa.com to learn more about Zephyr and to request a demo or 14-day free trial on the Zephyr platform.

