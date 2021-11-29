Aiming to expand in the German-speaking market and localize solutions for an improved customer experience, Polytex Technologies Ltd. has acquired Polytex Technologies GmbH

Polytex Technologies Acquires Its German Representative Aiming to expand in the German-speaking market and localize solutions for an improved customer experience, Polytex Technologies Ltd. has acquired Polytex Technologies GmbH

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli workwear management company Polytex Technologies is delighted to announce it has acquired Polytex Technologies GmbH, its distributor in German speaking countries, making it a fully owned subsidiary of Polytex Technologies Ltd.

The subsidiary's center of operations will remain in Bielefeld, with its expert team serving customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Ralf Schmaehling, a 20-year veteran of the medical technology industry with extensive management and marketing experience, has been appointed General Manager, effective immediately.

This acquisition was precipitated by the huge potential of Germany and the wider German-speaking market, where Polytex Technologies GmbH already has hundreds of installations at prominent hospitals, leading pharmaceutical companies, and food manufacturers. It marks Polytex's first step towards an expanded presence in Europe, part of a strategic global expansion initiative.

With a local subsidiary already successfully serving the market, Polytex will be able to forge closer relationships with customers, offer more responsive service and shape solutions to local requirements.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated heightened awareness of workwear hygiene, demand for Polytex workwear management solutions has risen exponentially," said Yariv Matzliach, CEO of Polytex Technologies. "By bringing operations for German-speaking countries in-house, we will be able to better serve this major segment of the European market, fueled by direct communication with Polytex customers."

Recognizing the impressive results achieved thus far by Polytex's strongest European representative, Matzliach added: "We are hugely grateful to William Howard, the founder and outgoing General Manager of Polytex GmbH, for his vision and execution in bringing the company and the market to where they are today."

About Polytex Technologies

Established in 2003, Polytex Technologies is a leading provider of workwear management solutions. Polytex supports the entire workwear laundry lifecycle with a wide range of automated machines backed by centralized cloud management and monitoring applications. Our solutions are used by hospitals and healthcare institutes, manufacturing sites, hospitality and fitness centers. Polytex has over two decades of field-proven industry experience in the delivery of large-scale commercial laundry services. Polytex has over 4,000 installed machines located in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

Media Contact

Shimrit Marom, VP Marketing

shimritm@polytex-technologies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Polytex