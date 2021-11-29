Flywheel Launches a Global Network for Data Sharing and Analysis: Flywheel Exchange

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel , the leading data management platform for biomedical research and collaboration, announces a new platform for federated data sharing and analysis: Flywheel Exchange. The new tool will allow users to browse and share data and algorithms, accelerating healthcare innovation by connecting researchers around the world. Flywheel will be demonstrating the technology at booth #4938 at the RSNA Annual Meeting in Chicago from November 28 to December 1.

"Researchers need diverse real-world data to develop algorithms and advance their work, but finding and accessing large volumes of data has always been a challenge," said Jim Olson, CEO of Flywheel. "Flywheel Exchange is made to address that by connecting a global network of potential collaborators and their rich, diverse data."

The Data Discovery component of Flywheel Exchange is a catalog of data from opted-in researchers, publicly available datasets, and private data available for purchase. Users can easily publish their own data summaries or full datasets for sharing or licensing. The platform also enables Algorithm Sharing, via which users can browse and run gears—plug-in algorithms that provide automated workflows for data curation, preparation and processing.

With Flywheel Exchange's Federated Projects capabilities, users can send algorithms to "visit" datasets for testing and training, leveraging outside data in a secure, compliant way that reduces cost and complexity. The platform can also integrate with NVIDIA FLARE , Rhino Health, and other technology partners, allowing users to choose their preferred federated learning solution.

"Flywheel Exchange will connect researchers, scientists, clinicians, and commercial organizations to facilitate collaborations," said Daniel Marcus, PhD, Flywheel's Chief Scientific Officer. "We're excited about the potential of this platform to foster research and accelerate breakthroughs."

With their acquisition of Radiologics, the Flywheel network has expanded to include hundreds of XNAT sites, offering access to a global network of more than 300 potential collaborators participating on Flywheel Exchange.

About Flywheel

Flywheel is the revolutionary research data management platform powering healthcare innovation by accelerating collaboration, enabling machine learning, and streamlining the massive task of data aggregation, curation and management. By leveraging cloud scalability and automating research workflows, Flywheel helps organizations scale research data and analysis, improve scientific collaboration and accelerate discoveries. Flywheel offers comprehensive solutions for life sciences, pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and clinical research. Flywheel is headquartered in Minneapolis and has offices in the Bay Area, St. Louis, and Budapest. For more information on our mission and products, visit www.flywheel.io or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

