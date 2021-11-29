Etruscus Announces Change of CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), announces that the Board of Directors (the "Board") has accepted the resignation of Jason Leikam from his role as President & CEO of the Company due to personal reasons. Mr. Leikam continues to serve as a non-executive director of the Company. The Board and all employees of the Company wish Mr. Leikam success in his future endeavors.

The Board of Directors has appointed Etruscus' Executive Chairman Fiore Aliperti as the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Aliperti stated, "We appreciate the work Mr. Leikam has put into the Company over the past six months specifically relating to the acquisition of the prospective Lewis Property in Newfoundland. We are very pleased that Jason will continue as a director of the Company, supporting the Company with his invaluable capital markets experience."

The Board will now seek a suitable candidate for the position of President and CEO.

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal mineral properties. The Company's assets include the Lewis Property in central Newfoundland, which is under option to acquire 100%, and the 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,880 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. As a new entrant in the very active Newfoundland exploration play, Etruscus has expanded its focus to include exploration activity in two of Canada's most active gold camps.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Etruscus has 37,386,622 common shares issued and outstanding.

