Deloitte Acquires Leading Content Production Agency Madras Global

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital, the experience consultancy, announced today that Deloitte acquired Ad2Pro Global Creative Solutions Private Limited ("Madras Global"), a leading global content production agency. The acquisition bolsters Deloitte Digital's capabilities in content production, marketing automation, extended reality and media ad production, helping to provide chief marketing officers with end-to-end content solutions that deliver personalized customer experiences and drive business impact. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As used in this document,

Deloitte Digital clients will be able to tap into Madras Global's deep experience in content production to support their campaigns, websites, mobile apps, social media and brand stories. They will gain the ability to provide customers with impactful content that is rapidly produced, informed by data, optimized by channel, and delivered at scale. Clients will also have access to Madras Global's proprietary technology platform that offers content life cycle management, measurement and optimization benefits. Together with Deloitte Digital's previous AI acquisitions — Magnetic and Web Decisions — and its proprietary experience management platform Hux, clients will be able to engage further with their unique and diverse audiences at the right time, on the right channel and with personalized content.

"Deloitte Digital is focused on bringing together creativity, strategy, technology and data — into everything we do," said Sam Roddick, global head of Deloitte Digital. "As consumers are faced with what seems like a tsunami of content, companies are challenged to find ways to compete in a noisy digital world. With the acquisition of Madras Global, we're offering clients a new way to differentiate — through personalized content at scale and experiences that help them to truly stand out from the crowd and generate measurable results."

"Our clients are seeking creative, data and marketing capabilities that provide customers with personalized and contextually relevant content for every step of the customer journey," said Scott Mager, Deloitte Digital, advertising, marketing and commerce leader, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We're excited to have Madras Global join Deloitte Digital and to introduce our clients to their team, services and platform that enables this complex need."

Madras Global is led by Gopal Krishnan, founder and executive chairman; and Todd Brownrout, founder and chief executive officer. Brownrout will continue with Deloitte Digital as a managing director. Speaking on behalf of the founders, Brownrout said, "Fifteen years ago, we started Madras with a vision to disrupt the long-tail of content production by building a creative agency, driven by technology. Today we deliver more than 4 million pieces of content annually to clients around the globe by combining people, process and our proprietary creative life cycle management technology. As part of Deloitte Digital, we have an opportunity to take this offering to even greater heights, innovate on our technology platform to deliver differentiated experiences and to help businesses meet the ever-increasing demand for content in a far more personalized, efficient manner."

Madras Global's capabilities, relaunched as the Deloitte Digital Content Studio, have been fully integrated in Deloitte Digital's advertising, marketing and commerce offering. The Content Studio complements Deloitte Digital's existing creative-led services around the globe. With these capabilities working in lockstep, Deloitte Digital can increasingly fulfill clients' need for more end-to-end services — helping them to work more efficiently, effectively and creatively to be more competitive in their industries.

Deloitte Digital helps companies create new growth by elevating the human experience — with connected ideas, technology and talent. Our ambition is to make the best customer-oriented organizations in the world. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, our culture, our society and our planet. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more.

About Madras Global

Madras Global is a content and creative technology company that works with leading brand and media clients across industries to develop solutions that combine creative thinking, technology and automation to deliver exceptional business results. Its approximately 1000-member team of strategists, storytellers, designers, managers and technologists deliver continuous content for clients across the globe. Madras has studios and offices in India, the US, the UK and Australia.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte