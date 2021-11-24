Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations

archTIS to Present at US VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 2nd Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations

CANBERRA, Australia and BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- archTIS (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF), focused on innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced that Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 2nd, 2021.

DATE: December 2nd, 2021

TIME: 2:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cka9xR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

archTIS commenced trading Nov 1 on the OTCQB under the symbol ARHLF.

The Company had triple-digit growth during the last fiscal year (Jun21) lead by A$6.2M of total contract values with the Australian Ministry of Defence

Nucleus Cyber and the IP from Cipherpoint were merged into the business during the prior 12-month period.

"As we further enter into the US financial markets, I'm looking forward to introducing archTIS to institutional investors and sharing the exciting growth story around securing the world's most sensitive information," stated Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President.

Authorised for issue by order of the Board of Directors

About archTIS Limited

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect and the cp. suite of products for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com