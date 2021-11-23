TINECO Honored as CES 2022 Innovation Award Winner in the Smart Home Category Tineco's 2021 flagship smart wet-dry vacuum received recognition by Consumer Technology Association

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leading innovator in the household floor care sector, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the smart home appliances category for its most advanced smart floor washer, the FLOOR ONE S5 PRO.

The new addition to the Tineco FLOOR ONE line-up builds on the market-leading performance of the FLOOR ONE S3 - a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree, and winner of the 2020 RedDot Design Award and 2021 Good Housekeeping Cleaning Award. The new FLOOR ONE S5 models (S5, S5 PRO, and S5 COMBO) feature updated brush rollers that glide closely against baseboards and clean hard-to-reach corners, and come equipped with larger water tanks for extended cleaning time and an all-new display screen.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 PRO Honored Innovation Award of CES 2022

The FLOOR ONE S5 PRO features Tineco's proprietary iLoop™ smart sensor technology that takes the guesswork out by detecting wet and dry dirt, debris and other messes. The vacuum then automatically adjusts suction power, roller speed, and water flow to meet various cleaning intensity needs. The full-color, 2.1-inch LCD display on the S5 PRO provides vivid 3D animation so users see real-time cleaning status and guidance, battery and suction levels, and maintenance alerts. This interaction brings an intelligent and efficient cleaning experience to users.

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious tech innovation award and be recognized by an incredible panel of industry leading experts. Tineco aims to always provide intelligent technology and great design to make life better for consumers and to move the industry forward," said Alex Ruan, General Manager of Tineco's International Business. "Tineco is growing rapidly, and we will continue to bring best-in-class innovations to the market."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the CTA®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry-expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, review submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

More features of the FLOOR ONE S5 series include:

Bigger Tanks, Longer Cleaning Times: Larger capacity clean and dirty water tanks allow users to clean larger areas without interruption.

Vivid Animations (PRO-Exclusive Feature): Vivid animations on the PRO-exclusive, full-color LCD display guides the cleaning process.

Suction Mode (PRO-Exclusive Feature): If the users just want to vacuum, they can switch to Suction Mode to vacuum water and debris from floors without mopping.

2-in-1 Cleaning (COMBO-Exclusive Feature): The Floor One S5 Combo features a built-in hand vacuum, perfect for detailed cleaning in homes and apartments.

Tineco will be showcasing the FLOOR ONE lineup at CES 2022 at the Venetian Expo. To schedule a meeting, please contact us at pr@tineco.com.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco dedicates itself to the engineering of premium household electronics that are helpful, easy to use, and smart. With over two decades of experience in the home cleaning industry, Tineco never stops innovating and is ready to create an easy smart life for everyone.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tineco