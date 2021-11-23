Lucidspark Named to Fast Company's Inaugural Next Big Things in Tech List

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced its virtual whiteboard product, Lucidspark, has been named to Fast Company's inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list. Receiving an honorable mention in the "experiences" category, Lucidspark is highlighted among the top 24 companies that are innovating and transforming how people communicate and experience the world.

"This award marks another exciting national recognition for Lucidspark," said Dan Lawyer, CPO at Lucid. "We have an incredible team at Lucid that is constantly innovating and iterating to deliver the best possible solutions that solve today's challenges with collaboration, and we're confident that Lucidspark will continue to be crucial in helping teams work together better than ever."

Lucidspark enables teams to stay creative and productive from any location, and the shared visual workspace provides everyone in or out of the conference room the same opportunity to contribute ideas and be heard, keeping businesses innovative and moving forward. Because of these critical benefits, Lucidspark has seen phenomenal success in supporting teams of all kinds over the past year. In addition to being named to the Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech list, Lucidspark was named a finalist in the 2021 SIIA CODie Awards for Best Remote Working Solution and a Top 50 Product for Remote Work by G2.

Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list recognizes nearly 100 technologies that are making waves and reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses, and society at large over the next five years.

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid Software's Visual Collaboration Suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

