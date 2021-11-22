The Software Composition Analysis leader now offers infrastructure as code (IaC) security and supply chain malware detection and mitigation for JavaScript and Ruby programming languages.

Whitesource Extends Offering to IaC Security, Unveiling Research Report on npm Vulnerability Remediation At AWS Re:Invent The Software Composition Analysis leader now offers infrastructure as code (IaC) security and supply chain malware detection and mitigation for JavaScript and Ruby programming languages.

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , a leader in open source security and management, today announced that it will be attending AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, November 29 - December 3, 2021. The event, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, brings together experts from around the world to discuss key topics about the power of cloud technology.

At AWS re:Invent WhiteSource will unveil a new research report on security issues in npm packages. According to the vulnerability data presented in WhiteSource's report, over 90% of vulnerable npm packages could be remediated by WhiteSource Renovate. Renovate is a proactive dependency update technology that resolves security vulnerabilities before their publication in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), at which point they become common knowledge to all users -- including malicious players.

WhiteSource is proud to sponsor AWS re:Invent 2021 and will be hosting at booth #1657. In addition, re:Invent attendees are welcome to an expert session at the The MarketPlace Pavilion:

Mitigating Supply Chain Attack Risks and Gaining Developers' Trust

Susan StClair, Director of Product Management, WhiteSource

November 29, 2021 at 4 PM PST

WhiteSource has been an Amazon Web Services Inc.(AWS) APN member since 2018 and its industry leading open source security management technology is integrated with many AWS services such as Code Build, EKS, ECR and Lambda. The WhiteSource solution is available on the AWS Marketplace .

"There are massive synergies between WhiteSource and AWS and we are delighted to work with the world's leading cloud provider," said Rami Sass, WhiteSource Co-Founder and CEO. "With WhiteSource technology becoming the industry standard for proactive dependency maintenance, our partnership with AWS provides our customers with even more benefits along with our better-together story."

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource helps organizations accelerate‌ the development of secure software ‌at‌ ‌scale‌. We provide automated tools that help bridge the security knowledge gap, integrating easily into the software development life cycle and going beyond detection with a remediation-first approach. WhiteSource is built on the most comprehensive vulnerability database in the industry, providing the widest coverage for threats and attack vectors. Our solution helps enterprises like Microsoft, IBM, Comcast, Philips, and many more reduce security risk and increase the productivity of their security and development teams. For more information, visit www.whitesourcesoftware.com .

