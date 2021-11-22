InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Water (CBA-4009)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware that water is a necessary part of life and that bottled water is a massive industry," said an inventor from Anderson, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a means to promote a healthier lifestyle by combining a mineral supplement together with bottled water."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the CURE WATER that may provide improved health benefits as it contains essential vitamins and electrolytes. This delicious tasting beverage would incorporate more natural minerals and may appeal to athletes before and after a workout. Additionally, it would display a novel and eye-catching bottle that may attract the attention of health enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-4009, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp