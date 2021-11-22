InventHelp Inventor Develops Drilling Tool for Pipes/Cables in Wall Studs (PHL-108)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to automate the process of drilling pipe and cable routing holes during the rough in phase of a construction project," said an inventor, from Depford, N.J., "so I invented the AUGER BOT. My design saves time and effort and could help to reduce labor costs."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to produce holes for pipes and cables in wall studs. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tools and methods. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could boost productivity. The invention features a practical design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for construction companies and trade workers.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHL-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

