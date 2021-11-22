GNC Partners with Best of the Batch Foundation to Help Local Pittsburgh Families During the Holidays Global retailer is participating in "Batch-A-Toys" to provide families in need with toys and household essentials

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand, GNC, today announced that the company has partnered with Best of the Batch Foundation for its annual "Batch-A-Toys" toy drive from November 7, 2021 through December 21, 2021. The mission of the Batch-A-Toys initiative is to support Pittsburgh area families in need during the holiday season.

Best of the Batch Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Charlie Batch. The foundation provides financially challenged communities in eight western Pennsylvania counties with the purpose, desire, and resources to give their best efforts in all they do throughout their lives. Best of the Batch Foundation created the community-wide program Batch-A-Toys, by working with over 150 local families and providing toys to children, essential household items to adults, including a holiday meal basket for the entire family. Each year, more than 8,000 toys and household items are donated to families in need through the foundation's network of volunteers, donors, and partner sites.

"We are honored to be joining the Best of the Batch Foundation to support local Pittsburgh families in need this holiday season," said Josh Burris, CEO of GNC. "Investing and serving in our local community is incredibly important to us at GNC and it is a privilege to support Charlie and Tasha's efforts to meet critical needs in our region, especially during a time when more families have been struggling due to the pandemic."

"We are grateful to have GNC as one of our partners this holiday season," said Tasha Batch of Best of the Batch Foundation. "Working with reputable brands like GNC, which have strong ties to our local community, is what drives the success of our organization and helps us continuously meet our goals of providing families with needed essentials during the holidays."

Toys can be dropped off and donated at any corporate or franchised-owned GNC location in the Pittsburgh area, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Westmoreland and Washington County. Other ways to help are identified on the Best of the Batch website: https://www.batchfoundation.org/batch-a-toys/. GNC associates will also take part in gift-wrapping at the annual Wrapping Party held at the Best of the Batch Foundation headquarters.

For more information on GNC visit https://www.gnc.com/, and for more information on Best of the Batch Foundation, please visit: https://www.batchfoundation.org/.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About Best of the Batch Foundation

Best of the Batch Foundation, founded by Charlie Batch in 1999, is a non-profit organization that provides year-round educational programming for more than 3,800 children (ages 4-18) throughout eight counties in Western Pennsylvania. The Foundation's mission and passion is to provide financially challenged communities with the purpose, desire, and resources to give their best efforts in all they do – to become 'The Best of the Batch.' Kids from over 22 school districts come together at the Batch Foundation to build educational, social and life skills. www.batchfoundation.org

