EmployBridge Completes Acquisition of Hire Dynamics

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployBridge, a leading provider of technology-enabled, light industrial workforce solutions in the United States, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Hire Dynamics, a top provider of light industrial workforce solutions in the Southeastern United States with more than $450 million in annualized revenues.

This transaction builds upon a recent platform investment in EmployBridge by Apollo-managed funds and underscores EmployBridge's commitment to growth, innovation and expanding opportunity.

As previously announced, the combined company will be led by Billy Milam, former CEO of Hire Dynamics. "We are very excited to bring together industry leaders EmployBridge and Hire Dynamics as one team," said Mr. Milam. "This partnership unlocks incredible potential for expanded services to meet the increasing needs of our clients and will create new and exciting opportunities for our people. It is a privilege to lead the combined team as we grow in this next phase."

Houlihan Lokey and RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisors and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal advisors to EmployBridge and the Apollo Funds. Citizens Bank M&A Advisory acted as lead financial advisor and to and DLA Piper as legal counsel to MSouth Equity Partners and Hire Dynamics. The terms and conditions of the transaction were not disclosed.

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin, and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of over 365 offices in 48 states. In 2020, EmployBridge provided more than 130 million work hours to 11,000 customers, generating more than $2.9 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; more than 28,000 temporary associates are currently enrolled. EmployBridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com.

Hire Dynamics is among the top 1% of more than 22,000 staffing companies as a winner of ClearlyRated's "Best of Staffing for Client & Talent Satisfaction" for 12 consecutive years. Founded in 2001 in Atlanta, Hire Dynamics transforms lives by employing some 11,000 people daily at more than 2,000 client locations. Through approximately 70 locations across the South and its innovative technology, Hire Dynamics specializes in matching workers with jobs in manufacturing, logistics/e-commerce, contact center, and office support. Their mission is to be the #1 staffing company you would refer to a friend. Its own employees have voted it a "Best Place to Work" for 13 years in a row. For more information, visit www.hiredynamics.com.

