Cango Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB800.6 million (US$124.3 million), an 84.1% increase from RMB434.9 million in the same period of 2020, outperforming the high end of the Company's guidance by 6.8%. The increase was mainly driven by the increased amounts of both financing transactions the Company facilitated and car trading transactions in the third quarter of 2021.
- Car trading transactions revenues were RMB429.2 million (US$66.6 million), or 53.6% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2021.
- Automotive financing facilitation revenues were RMB266.5 million (US$41.4 million), a 15.8% increase from RMB230.2 million in the same period of 2020.
- The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB6,210.7 million (US$963.9 million). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB47,955.2 million (US$7,442.5 million) as of September 30, 2021.
- M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 1.58% and 0.76%, respectively, as of September 30, 2021, compared to 1.35% and 0.69%, respectively, as of June 30, 2021.
- The number of dealers covered by the Company was 47,718 as of September 30, 2021, compared to 47,740 as of June 30, 2021.
Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "As expected, the industry headwinds created by the global chip shortage continued to impact our business in the third quarter. Since the end of the second quarter, we have been proactively responding to industry changes, and delivered third quarter total revenues of RMB800.6 million, above our guidance.
Market disruptions had a particularly significant impact on our automotive financing facilitation business, leading to a decrease in the number of financing transactions the Company facilitated compared to the previous quarter. To address these challenges, we optimized our sales team's organizational structure and focused on stimulating each salesperson's output while advancing our expansion into the high-end segment of this market and exploring used car financing facilitation. We are also excited about our achievements in our car trading transactions business which is now serving as an important growth driver. 'Cango Haoche,' our B2B service platform providing one-stop transaction, logistics, finance, insurance and other auto-related services, has been widely recognized by dealers, garnering over 1.5 million total views since its launch in the second quarter. Moreover, our after-market services facilitation business made solid progress as we continued to establish cooperation with new energy vehicle manufacturers including Li Auto and HiPhi."
"Looking ahead, we expect the chip shortage-related upheaval in the auto market to linger for some time. Given the pervasiveness of the disruption, we remain cautious with respect to industry recovery. Nevertheless, we will continue to strengthen our platform and synergies between businesses in response to market changes, as well as capitalize on the promising opportunities we see in the new energy vehicle sector," Mr. Lin concluded.
Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Despite the ongoing uncertainty due to the global chip shortage, our third quarter performance demonstrates our business model's flexibility and resilience. Total revenues were RMB800.6 million, coming in above our guidance. We are in a healthy operational and financial position and we remain confident in our ability to navigate the industry turmoil. Looking ahead, we will continue to carefully manage our cost structure while improving operating efficiency and profitability, creating value for our shareholders in the long run."
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 84.1% to RMB800.6 million (US$124.3 million) from RMB434.9 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues from car trading transactions in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB429.2 million (US$66.6 million), continuing to serve as an important revenue contributor. Revenues from automotive financing facilitation and after-market services facilitation in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB266.5 million (US$41.4 million) and RMB42.7 million (US$6.6 million), respectively.
OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES
Total operating cost and expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB839.6 million (US$130.3 million) compared to RMB300.4 million in the same period of 2020. This was mainly due to the related costs incurred by car trading transactions business. Primarily as a result of the increase in revenues from car trading transactions, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses each decreased as a percentage of total revenues in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020.
- Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased to RMB610.5 million (US$94.7 million) from RMB180.9 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was 76.3% compared to 41.6% in the same period of 2020, and the change was primarily due to an increase in the amount of car trading transactions. For automotive financing facilitation and after-market services facilitation, cost of revenue as a percentage of relevant revenues was around 50.1% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB46.8 million (US$7.3 million) compared to RMB41.9 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 was 5.8% compared to 9.6% in the same period of 2020.
- General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB64.0 million (US$9.9 million) compared to RMB52.2 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 was 8.0% compared to 12.0% in the same period of 2020.
- Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB17.4 million (US$2.7 million) compared to RMB14.2 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2021 was 2.2% compared to 3.3% in the same period of 2020.
- Net loss on risk assurance liabilities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB55.5 million (US$8.6 million) compared to a net gain of RMB12.9 million in the same period of 2020.
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB39.0 million (US$6.1 million), compared to an income of RMB134.5 million in the same period of 2020.
FAIR VALUE CHANGE OF EQUITY INVESTMENT
Fair value change of equity investment in the third quarter of 2021 was a loss of RMB447.5 million (US$69.5 million) compared to a gain of RMB1,827.7 million in the same period of 2020. The loss in the third quarter of 2021 is mainly due to the investment in Li Auto. As of September 30, 2021, Cango held 8,000,000 American Depositary Shares of Li Auto. Each American Depositary Share of Li Auto represents two Class A ordinary shares of Li Auto.
NET LOSS
Primarily due to the fair value change of the Company's investment in Li Auto, net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB416.5 million (US$64.6 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB392.5 million (US$60.9 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."
NET LOSS PER ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB2.88 (US$0.45) and RMB2.88 (US$0.45). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB2.72 (US$0.42) and RMB2.72 (US$0.42). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
BALANCE SHEET
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB906.4 million (US$140.7 million), compared to RMB1,498.9 million as of June 30, 2021.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had short-term investments of RMB3,588.2 million (US$556.9 million), compared to RMB3,127.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB950 million and RMB1,000 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
The Company's investment in Li Auto and the change in fair value of investment due to the price volatility of the stock may have a significant impact on the Company's fourth quarter of 2021 financial results.
About Cango Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, car trading transactions, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.
Definition of Overdue Ratios
The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
CANGO INC.
As of December 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,426,899,576
906,425,650
140,675,055
Restricted cash - current
9,693,008
102,552,307
15,915,868
Short-term investments
4,342,356,612
3,588,187,133
556,877,911
Accounts receivable, net
141,594,170
186,847,242
28,998,237
Finance lease receivables - current, net
2,035,397,525
1,528,881,416
237,278,675
Short-term consumer financing receivables, net
23,168
-
-
Financing receivables, net
20,105,893
50,124,675
7,779,228
Short-term contract asset
364,618,635
799,673,531
124,107,386
Prepayments and other current assets
558,360,959
690,993,737
107,240,546
Total current assets
8,899,049,546
7,853,685,691
1,218,872,906
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash - non-current
878,299,140
733,538,679
113,843,418
Goodwill
145,063,857
148,657,971
23,071,355
Property and equipment, net
10,311,971
19,914,252
3,090,643
Intangible assets
44,887,871
45,702,955
7,092,987
Long-term contract asset
281,374,110
489,252,809
75,930,845
Deferred tax assets
170,951,082
424,256,893
65,843,637
Finance lease receivables - non-current, net
1,454,499,864
1,040,027,023
161,409,663
Other non-current assets
261,495,158
483,107,022
74,977,034
Total non-current assets
3,246,883,053
3,384,457,604
525,259,582
TOTAL ASSETS
12,145,932,599
11,238,143,295
1,744,132,488
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debts
355,816,940
991,933,733
153,945,701
Long-term debts—current
1,228,783,730
1,006,900,131
156,268,450
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
324,734,202
471,273,484
73,140,496
Risk assurance liabilities
460,829,299
678,662,222
105,326,725
Income tax payable
87,132,455
371,913,283
57,720,036
Total current liabilities
2,457,296,626
3,520,682,853
546,401,408
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debts
977,791,191
638,447,901
99,085,561
Deferred tax liability
330,765,029
125,506,827
19,478,354
Other non-current liabilities
4,870,616
1,598,485
248,081
Total non-current liabilities
1,313,426,836
765,553,213
118,811,996
Total liabilities
3,770,723,462
4,286,236,066
665,213,404
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
204,260
204,260
31,701
Treasury shares
(56,419,225)
(411,075,103)
(63,797,856)
Additional paid-in capital
4,591,455,557
4,648,746,810
721,474,192
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(115,386,427)
(153,214,761)
(23,778,558)
Retained earnings
3,955,354,972
2,867,246,023
444,989,605
Total Cango Inc.'s equity
8,375,209,137
6,951,907,229
1,078,919,084
Total shareholders' equity
8,375,209,137
6,951,907,229
1,078,919,084
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
12,145,932,599
11,238,143,295
1,744,132,488
CANGO INC.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
434,949,892
800,634,866
124,256,583
955,002,617
2,871,167,788
445,598,254
Loan facilitation income and other related income
230,156,995
266,515,911
41,362,621
493,781,301
981,553,412
152,334,701
Leasing income
63,404,140
60,778,371
9,432,655
206,961,678
198,614,442
30,824,478
After-market services income
68,901,306
42,658,080
6,620,430
170,430,167
157,053,595
24,374,336
Automobile trading income
70,361,821
429,200,614
66,610,891
77,963,237
1,523,310,471
236,414,078
Others
2,125,630
1,481,890
229,986
5,866,234
10,635,868
1,650,661
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenue
180,871,289
610,508,451
94,749,426
374,286,048
2,077,342,112
322,398,441
Sales and marketing
41,852,916
46,793,061
7,262,169
130,065,097
165,522,339
25,688,664
General and administrative
52,154,925
64,038,373
9,938,600
175,606,783
190,087,348
29,501,094
Research and development
14,151,770
17,423,683
2,704,113
39,610,068
46,656,813
7,241,024
Net (gain) loss on risk assurance liabilities
(12,885,280)
55,504,598
8,614,179
21,072,204
113,147,363
17,560,195
Provision for credit losses
24,287,059
45,373,233
7,041,815
94,501,601
144,641,366
22,447,988
Total operation cost and expense
300,432,679
839,641,399
130,310,302
835,141,801
2,737,397,341
424,837,406
Income (Loss) from operations
134,517,213
(39,006,533)
(6,053,719)
119,860,816
133,770,447
20,760,848
Interest and investment income
9,875,421
14,853,381
2,305,209
60,683,716
37,222,389
5,776,824
Fair value change of equity investment
1,827,718,488
(447,536,895)
(69,456,637)
1,827,718,488
(291,048,883)
(45,170,078)
Interest expense
(513,622)
(8,320,463)
(1,291,316)
(2,250,545)
(9,133,705)
(1,417,529)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
(1,761,929)
(51,473)
(7,988)
(5,201,874)
(786,605)
(122,079)
Other income
8,014,913
25,465,800
3,952,230
33,805,616
36,642,145
5,686,772
Other expenses
(16,381)
(107,905)
(16,747)
(597,876)
(6,587,727)
(1,022,399)
Net income before income taxes
1,977,834,103
(454,704,088)
(70,568,968)
2,034,018,341
(99,921,939)
(15,507,641)
Income tax expenses
(208,451,556)
38,166,368
5,923,327
(229,091,015)
(32,749,453)
(5,082,635)
Net income
1,769,382,547
(416,537,720)
(64,645,641)
1,804,927,326
(132,671,392)
(20,590,276)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
256,018
-
-
3,902,214
-
-
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s
1,769,126,529
(416,537,720)
(64,645,641)
1,801,025,112
(132,671,392)
(20,590,276)
Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary
Basic
11.82
(2.88)
(0.45)
11.97
(0.91)
(0.14)
Diluted
11.78
(2.88)
(0.45)
11.89
(0.91)
(0.14)
Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings
Basic
149,706,190
144,470,649
144,470,649
150,425,738
146,155,678
146,155,678
Diluted
150,185,842
144,470,649
144,470,649
151,520,229
146,155,678
146,155,678
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(105,299,287)
(5,969,745)
(926,490)
(82,069,737)
(37,828,334)
(5,870,865)
Total comprehensive income
1,664,083,260
(422,507,465)
(65,572,131)
1,722,857,589
(170,499,726)
(26,461,141)
Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango
1,663,827,242
(422,507,465)
(65,572,131)
1,718,955,375
(170,499,726)
(26,461,141)
CANGO INC.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
1,769,382,547
(416,537,720)
(64,645,641)
1,804,927,326
(132,671,392)
(20,590,276)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
13,853,582
24,011,050
3,726,457
59,268,760
64,444,353
10,001,607
Cost of revenue
567,997
1,512,966
234,809
2,430,021
2,967,623
460,568
Sales and marketing
2,950,813
4,049,203
628,426
12,624,245
11,570,258
1,795,676
General and administrative
9,614,385
17,209,292
2,670,841
41,132,513
46,888,274
7,276,946
Research and development
720,387
1,239,589
192,381
3,081,981
3,018,198
468,417
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
1,783,236,129
(392,526,670)
(60,919,184)
1,864,196,086
(68,227,039)
(10,588,669)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
256,018
-
-
3,902,214
-
-
Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
1,782,980,111
(392,526,670)
(60,919,184)
1,860,293,872
(68,227,039)
(10,588,669)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic
11.91
(2.72)
(0.42)
12.37
(0.47)
(0.07)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted
11.87
(2.72)
(0.42)
12.28
(0.47)
(0.07)
Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic
149,706,190
144,470,649
144,470,649
150,425,738
146,155,678
146,155,678
Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted
150,185,842
144,470,649
144,470,649
151,520,229
146,155,678
146,155,678
