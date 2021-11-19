Synergos acquires Brewer Companies to continue to offer a streamlined approach to today's homebuilding market and help tackle supply chain complexities

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergos, owner of a family of top residential construction trade partners, announced today the addition of Brewer Companies, which includes Brewer Enterprises, Ben Franklin Plumbing AZ and Brewer Commercial Services.

This acquisition adds to Synergos' depth and production capabilities within the residential construction industry in the Arizona market, reflecting its continued investment to solve the major issues plaguing residential homebuilders today, including supply shortages, lack of available skilled workers, constrained time frames and lack of efficacy.

According to a recent article by the global management consulting firm McKinsey and Company:

"The problem we are facing isn't new, nor is it caused by the pandemic, rather it has just been reinforced and accelerated because of pandemic disruption. Fragmentation and a universal fear of change has left our industry significantly underserved with no signs of improvement. We are invested in solving for the challenges of today and tomorrow — relying on enhanced communication, scheduling technology, industrialized building and a mindset of practical innovation."

Through assembling a team of leading-class partners, overseeing project management and facilitating better builder-construction communications, Synergos aims to offer one of the most efficient residential project management processes beginning from the ground up.

Synergos CEO Rich Gallagher said, "We are ecstatic to welcome all members of the Brewer Companies to our Synergos family. While important for us to fill an obvious gap in our connected production model, we are beyond fortunate to accomplish this with such a proven, reputable and innovative organization as Brewer Companies."

"Mike and his entire leadership team are leaders in the industry when it comes to employing technology and advanced systems to creating efficiency and removing wasted movement and material inside the construction process," Gallagher said. "Their organizational culture and drive towards continuous improvement is the ideal fit with our family of trade partners. With this acquisition we will accelerate our path forward to a streamlined system, providing a predictable and shortened home delivery to our builders and their homeowners."

Brewer Companies specializes in residential, commercial and aftermarket plumbing contracting and plumbing services. Businesses in the Synergos family are a part of a larger team while still operating independently — meaning leadership within each business does not change and partner-client relationships remain intact.

Brewer Companies CEO Michael Brewer said, "As the largest, most progressive plumbing contractor in the state of Arizona, joining the Synergos Team makes good sense. One trade, by itself, can only affect change to a certain degree, and when invited to be a part of something this special, we embraced the opportunity."

While Synergos itself is fairly new, its subcontracting organizations and employees are not. They use proven construction principles with decades of professional experience to improve construction in today's world. The full-suite subcontracting group has been successful in changing the landscape and improving the building process. Their success, demonstrated in a very short time, shows that their business model does significantly reduce construction cycle times, while providing an enhanced level of quality and commitment to removing frustration from builders and their homeowners when it comes to predictability and transparent communication.

"We are not close to the end in our investment into modernizing, advancing and optimizing residential construction processes, standards and deliverables; however, we are very excited about the foundation we are setting and the outcomes from our first several communities," Gallagher said. "We realize that the change required in our industry cannot be solely advanced by the trade community itself. We rely heavily on the support, cooperation and collaboration from our key suppliers and like-minded builder customers. Because of these amazing relationships, we are confident in our future successes together."

"This is how things will be done in the future, proactively managing the process as the contractors tasked with building a home," Brewer added. "It puts the people that understand the process in charge of producing an outcome that benefits everyone, the builder, the other trades and the purchaser of the home. We look forward to changing how homes are built."

Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, LLC (EYCA) and Whelan Advisory Capital Markets, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisors to Synergos and Brewer Companies, respectively, in connection with the transaction.

About Synergos

Synergos is a family of residential construction trade partners that function as one team to build efficiencies and transparency across all projects and improve the way a home is built from the ground up. A fully integrated approach helps construction companies reduce cycle time, save on overhead and improve scheduling predictability. This one-stop solution of partnering with like-minded trades gives construction companies a competitive advantage.

About Brewer Companies

The Brewer Companies are a group of businesses across three different domains in the plumbing industry. The first of the Brewer Companies, Brewer Enterprises Inc., was started by Mike Brewer in 1990. It's the Residential New Construction (RNC) offering and, although it began as a two-man shop, has grown to be the largest plumbing contractor in Arizona, focused extensively on the single-family markets across the state. In 2003 they added the retail plumbing service, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and in 2007 Brewer Commercial was added to the mix servicing the commercial market's needs.

