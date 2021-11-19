RWC expands its portfolio of high quality product solutions, strengthens supply chain capabilities and increases distribution footprint to better service customers across all channels

RWC Acquires EZ-FLO International, Makers of EZ-FLO™ and Eastman™ Products RWC expands its portfolio of high quality product solutions, strengthens supply chain capabilities and increases distribution footprint to better service customers across all channels

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of EZ-FLO International, a leading manufacturer of plumbing supplies and specialty plumbing products. During its more than 70 years of operation, RWC has made strategic advancements to optimize its product portfolio, deepen its distribution network and continue to strengthen its customer service capabilities. That legacy continues with this acquisition, augmenting RWC's capabilities across product, distribution and manufacturing to better serve customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Reliance Worldwide Corporation)

Established in 1980, EZ-FLO has grown rapidly by continuously expanding its product range. In 2000, EZ-FLO acquired Eastman, which is a leading brand in appliance connectors, supply lines, stop valves and gas connectors. The Eastman brand immediately positions RWC as a leader in appliance connectors, including plumbed appliances, gas, hot water and dryer venting.

RWC's family of brands includes SharkBite™ push-to-connect plumbing solutions, HoldRite™ engineered plumbing and mechanical solutions, Cash Acme™ control valves and John Guest™ fittings and fluid dispense products. Now with the addition of the EZ-FLO and Eastman brands, customers will benefit from more top-quality products, along with the combined supply chain capabilities that will help ensure products are available where and when customers need them, strengthening customer service across every channel.

"The EZ-FLO Eastman legacy is one of growth through entrepreneurship, quality, relentless customer service, and brands our customers trust," EZ-FLO President Paul Wilson said. "In joining RWC, we're aligning with a likeminded partner to further accelerate growth and expand our capabilities to benefit our customers and the trade as a whole throughout North America and Latin America."

"RWC's strategy has been to innovate and commercialize solutions that disrupt and transform the industry and make the trade more effective through enhanced job site performance, while also adding value to its distribution channel partners," said RWC Americas CEO Sean McClenaghan. "The addition of the EZ-FLO and Eastman brands does just that. It provides our customers access to more top-quality products and trusted brands, while also enhancing our fulfillment capabilities and improving service, thanks to a more extensive distribution footprint."

To learn more about RWC and its family of brands, click here.

About Reliance Worldwide Corporation

Reliance Worldwide Corporation is a market leader and manufacturer of water control systems and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Established in 1949, the RWC portfolio includes industry-leading brands: SharkBite® push-to-connect plumbing solutions; HoldRite® engineered plumbing and mechanical solutions; Cash Acme® control valves and John Guest® fittings.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reliance Worldwide Corporation