The McGinley Clinic Now Offers State-of-the-Art Standing CT Imaging, One of the First in the World to Have the Technology

The McGinley Clinic Now Offers State-of-the-Art Standing CT Imaging, One of the First in the World to Have the Technology

, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At The McGinley Clinic, patients can now step into the HiRise™ standing CT and get the most accurate diagnosis for their injuries or conditions. The clinic located in The M Building in downtown Casper, Wyoming is the second in the world to offer HiRise™ standing CT to patients. This unique technology offers three-dimensional imaging to help ensure the right diagnosis the first time.

The McGinley ClinicPatient Centered | Orthopedic Care

The McGinley Clinic Now Offers State-of-the-Art Standing CT Imaging

One of the First in the World to Have the Technology

Dr. Joseph C. McGinley knew right away the difference this technology would make to his patients. "With standard CT scans the patient is laying down and not replicating the position of the injury or condition. With Curvebeam's HiRise™ standing CT, the patient is weight-bearing allowing for a more accurate diagnosis," he remarked. He is not alone in his analysis. The American Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Society recommends standing (weight bearing) imaging, when possible, to get the most accurate assessment of the functional bony anatomy of the foot and ankle.

When a scan is taken in the standing position, Dr. McGinley can evaluate alignment of the bones and joints in the hips, legs, feet, and arms. He can clearly see if the ankle is rotated out of position, or if joint space is compromised in the knee. In a traditional CT scan, the leg is in a relaxed position. "Many of my patients are athletes who want to get back to the sport they love. Having an accurate diagnosis the first time is critical to ensuring the most effective, least invasive treatment. Other patients have complicated histories and are looking for answers. The standing CT helps me to give them those deserved answers and provide a treatment that will improve their quality of life," said Dr. McGinley about the technology. The CT can be turned upright and can be used on the arm as well.

Another benefit to this technology is lower radiation. "Low dose radiation is particularly important to my pediatric patients," said Dr. McGinley. In general, HiRise™ scans are up to 66% lower in radiation than traditional CT scans.

Biomechanical/Athlete screenings using the standing CT are available at The McGinley Clinic. The information will assist patients in optimizing their performance.

To learn more about The McGinley Clinic go to www.themcginleyclinic.com. For media questions: 307-315-6403 or info@mcginleyclinic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The McGinley Clinic