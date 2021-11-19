Hyland Healthcare to detail, demonstrate leading enterprise imaging solutions and technology at RSNA 2021 trade show Nov. 28-Dec. 2 Leading enterprise imaging and content services provider to showcase imaging research innovations and more

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a leading global provider of enterprise imaging and content services, returns to the Radiology Society of North America's annual trade show, set for Nov. 28-Dec. 1 in Chicago, to detail for attendees the company's robust enterprise imaging solutions.

Hyland Healthcare continues to research and innovate in the space as to meet demands from its healthcare customers, as systems grow and data becomes more ubiquitous. As data volumes increase, so do infrastructure requirements, and Hyland's cloud imaging solution is helping customers manage that exponential growth – and maintain critical security around patient data.

"We understand the pressure these providers are under, both near-term and long-term, and together with our customers, we've made significant strides to support their drive toward better delivery of care and a more efficient healthcare system," said Razvan Atanasiu, chief technology officer of Hyland Healthcare.

Hyland Healthcare representatives will be on hand at RSNA to detail the latest research innovations within its Enterprise Imaging solution that are helping customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Those include:

Rich set of data access APIs that have linear scalability and very high throughput, including the capability of output tag mapping transformations.

Highly configurable de-identification capabilities following DICOM PS 3.15's Attribute Confidentiality Profiles

Various integration capabilities for creating scalable and automated analytics, ML or data processing pipelines, via bi-directional DICOM web services and complex rules based DICOM routing. These pipelines can take advantage of Acuo's and NilRead's multi-tenant functionality by encompassing both production and research tenants.

A specification for embedding ML/DL models into the NilRead diagnostic platform for advanced visualization and interpretation workflows

ElasticSearch integration for analyzing every value of every DICOM header tag of every instance of large batches of medical imaging studies – including a specialized query language that makes using ElasticSearch much simpler

Modern web-based UI that can be used as a direct front end to the Research Integration APIs

"The American College of Radiology has recently expanded its usage of the integration capabilities provided by Hyland's Enterprise Imaging products, which has allowed us to gain efficiencies in our data processing pipeline," said Brian J. Bialecki, director of IT standards and interoperability at the American College of Radiology (ACR). "Integration with the RESTful DICOM services allows us to populate our data warehouse with metadata information that can be used for advanced search and cohort building. The part10 generation API allows for downloading and packaging of data to be shared with researchers, while the API provided in the de-identification service allows for mass processing of registry data for public consumption. Hyland worked with our use cases to ensure that the de-identification service allowed for random date shifting, maintained longitudinal integrity and contained flexible configuration options."

Additionally, the Hyland Healthcare team will detail updates to:

Its Patient Engagement capabilities, including a true zero-footprint viewer that provides intuitive access for patients to view, securely share, download and upload their images -- creating cost savings for hospital systems and eliminating the need to physically visit facilities

Its i ntelligence and automation capabilities, which continue to play a large role in redefining imaging IT; Hyland Healthcare's Enterprise Solution provides the key to turning data into meaningful information facilitating patient care

ImageNext vendor-neutral imaging workflow optimizer, which combines intelligent imaging workflow orchestration with Hyland Healthcare's Universal Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer (NilRead) to provide a one-of-a-kind solution driving consistency across reading workflows. It also can federate with other PACS, allowing organizations to intelligently route, sort and distribute imaging studies – resulting in productivity gains of up to 20 percent while improving profits and physician satisfaction. This product is currently available in the United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Netherlands and Australia , with more regions to follow. Itsvendor-neutral imaging workflow optimizer, which combines intelligent imaging workflow orchestration with Hyland Healthcare's Universal Enterprise Diagnostic Viewer () to provide a one-of-a-kind solution driving consistency across reading workflows. It also can federate with other PACS, allowing organizations to intelligently route, sort and distribute imaging studies – resulting in productivity gains of up to 20 percent while improving profits and physician satisfaction. This product is currently available inand, with more regions to follow.

Other innovations the Hyland Healthcare team will detail at RSNA 2021 include:

PACSgear Video Touch 4K : Part of Hyland Healthcare's PACSgear MDR-Video Touch family, it allows clinicians to capture videos and images from visible light modalities, easily associate them with the correct patient record, and archive them to the Acuo VNA, XDS repository, or Hyland OnBase

Acuo VNA : Hyland Healthcare's market-leading vendor neutral archive provides standards-based enterprise access to medical images, photos and documents regardless of viewing application

ImageNext : Workflow optimizer consolidates studies from across the enterprise into one universal worklist and intelligently routes them to radiologists

510k cleared viewer for the entire enterprise supports referential needs as well as the advanced clinical and diagnostic visualization needs of today's multi-specialty imaging departments NilRead : Robustcleared viewer for the entire enterprise supports referential needs as well as the advanced clinical and diagnostic visualization needs of today's multi-specialty imaging departments

The company's booth, No. 1723 in the South Hall at Chicago's McCormick Place, features seven pavilions covering workflow optimization, clinical collaboration, enterprise-first imaging, patient experience, connected care and content, and point-of-care image integration.

For more information, visit HylandHealthcare.com and booth No. 1723 at RSNA.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.

