Tidelift Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Provide Organizations with a Comprehensive Way to Manage Open Source Supply Chain on AWS

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidelift , a leading provider of solutions for improving the health and security of the open source behind modern applications, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The AWS ISV Accelerate program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, and is dedicated to the global business development of partners. The Tidelift Subscription on AWS enables customers to efficiently manage the health and security of their open source software supply chain while removing the obstacles that slow down development.

"As pressure builds to comply with new requirements for securing the software supply chain, one of the most urgent tasks for application development teams is to implement a more comprehensive way to manage the health and security of the open source components they use," said Donald Fischer, chief executive officer at Tidelift. "Tidelift makes it possible for teams to build and deploy more secure applications to AWS faster by helping organizations create, track, and manage catalogs of pre-vetted open source components that meet defined security, licensing, and maintenance standards. We are excited to deepen our relationship with AWS through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program."

The Tidelift Subscription is a comprehensive SaaS-based solution for managing thousands of open source components across an organization in development languages such as JavaScript, Python, Java, PHP, Ruby, .NET, and Rust. It gives application development teams the tools, data, and strategies they need to streamline the development process while identifying and removing open source security, maintenance, and licensing-related risk.

Tidelift use cases

Comprehensively manage the open source components behind modern applications with tools to create, track, and manage catalogs of pre-vetted, approved components

Continuously take inventory of application dependencies while creating up-to-date and risk-reviewed software bills of materials (SBOMs) for all applications

Centralize open source policies and standards and eliminate the burden on developers of researching and assessing issues themselves

Tidelift key benefits

Speed up application development with open source by streamlining the process and removing obstacles that slow it down

Improve software supply chain health and security by identifying and removing security, maintenance, and licensing-related risk

The AWS ISV Accelerate program provides Tidelift with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners.

About Tidelift

Tidelift helps organizations effectively manage the open source behind modern applications. The Tidelift Subscription delivers the tools, data, and strategies powering an inclusive and organization-wide approach to improving the health and security of the open source software supply chain. Tidelift enables organizations to move fast and stay safe when building applications with open source, so they can create more incredible software, even faster. https://tidelift.com/

