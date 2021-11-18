Six Gun Sal Album "Rebels and Rogues" Release Party Saturday, November 20

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Rock Band Six Gun Sal released their second album – "Rebels and Rogues" – to the public on Monday, November 15, 2021, on all streaming formats. They will host an exclusive release party and red carpet event on Saturday, November 20, at the Long Beach Scottish Rite Cultural Centre in Long Beach, California.

The first act, Kicker Shaver Band, will begin at 6:30 PM PST, followed by Family of Funk at 7:30 PM, and Six Gun Sal will kick off their set at 8:30 PM.

Six Gun Sal band members include: Anthony Appello (Lead Vocals), Dusty Lang (Rhythm guitar), Joey Durant (Drummer), Matt Geinitz (Bassist), Ed Fierro (Lead Guitar), Mia Dunn (Backing Vocals), and Gwendolyn Casella (Backing Vocals).

Six Gun Sal is no stranger to performing in all types of venues. Past performances have taken place at the Whiskey a Go Go, the historic Viper Room, The Rainbow, The Canyon Club, The Rose, and many other venues. They recently returned from their first East Coast tour performing from Vermont to Washington, DC where they had sold-out performances.

Fans can also find them frequently opening for bands including LA Guns, Lynch Mob, Jack Russell's Great White, and the Bullet Boys.

Among much praise, The Hollywood 360 said, "It's no surprise that Six Gun Sal is quickly rising to the top of the industry and you will want to see these guys live!"

Their second album follows the great success of their first albums, "West of Heaven''. The songs "Mama Said" and "Take Me Home" will appear on the second album. The singles were produced by Dan Malsch who is well known for working with the band Tantric and many others.

Famed Platinum producer Timothy Eaton – known for working with Greg Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special – closely worked with Six Gun Sal to produce their version of "Hair of the Dog" – set to be released with the new album.

Six Gun Sal has received accolades for their past music video "The Life," which was directed by Rickey Bird Jr. from Hectic Films. The two awards received were for the Best Music Video at the Action on Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Best Metal Award at the California Music Video and Film Awards in Hollywood, California.

Stay connected with Six Gun Sal:

Website: www.sixgunsal.net

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoCa-tWJFH4

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialSGS

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sixgunsal/

Free tickets to attend the event must be reserved on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/a67ftntc .

View original content:

SOURCE Six Gun Sal