Oodles of Noodles Coming to K-12 School Lunch Across the Country

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter whether you eat them by slurping, twisting or by the spoonful, noodles in any form have long been a favorite meal choice for children and adults alike. Tapping into a timeless culinary trend, Chartwells K12 is introducing two unique meal concepts designed to provide students with even more fun and variety at mealtime. Through the new Revolution Noodle and Mac & Cheesyology concepts, kids in schools across the country will now be able to customize their ideal combinations of noodles with even more authentic flavors, as well as discover new comfort food options.

"In our ongoing commitment to serve up happy and healthy, we couldn't be more excited to share two brand new culinary concepts coming to Chartwells K12 cafeterias this year: Revolution Noodle and Mac & Cheesyology," said Belinda Oakley, CEO, Chartwells K12. "These concepts not only celebrate our creativity, but they reflect the incredible talents of our culinary and nutrition teams and show how we're continuing to bring on-trend foods kids love to eat every day."

Both Revolution Noodle and Mac & Cheesyology will be launching in schools across the country beginning in November 2021. Students at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools in N.C., Wichita Falls ISD in Texas, Westminster Public Schools in Colo., Wyoming Public Schools in Mich., and South Windsor Public Schools in Conn. will be among the first to taste and enjoy these new stations and recipes from both concepts in their schools.

"Students are looking for more variety when it comes to the meals they are eating at school and our culinary teams continue to be impressed by their eagerness to try new foods," said Chef Peter Gilhooly, Vice President - Culinary, Chartwells K12. "Not only do Revolution Noodle and Mac & Cheesyology add even more on-trend dining options to cafeteria menus, but they are both completely customizable, offering kids the chance to pick their protein, add-ins, or even make it vegetarian. The options are endless as they taste and discover new favorite combinations of global flavors."

In response to growing demand for authentic Asian cuisine options, Chartwells' Revolution Noodle will provide fresh, made to order, noodle bowls utilizing the freshest produce, cuisine-specific noodles, and authentic broths. Some of the featured dishes include Vietnamese Pho Beef Bowl, Korean Chicken & Soba Noodle Bowl, and options that allows students to put their own culinary creativity to the test by choosing their own ingredients and toppings. While Revolution Noodle is new to K-12 schools, the concept can be found on a number of college campuses and in corporate cafes across the country.

Mac & Cheesyology brings students an updated version of this kid-favorite with a twist, pairing a variety of melted cheeses, proteins, vegetables, and herbs. Comfort food remains a popular trend and this new concept takes it to the next level giving kids a chance to customize and explore macaroni and cheese in all-new ways. Sample dishes include Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Teriyaki Beef Mac & Cheese.

As dedicated forward-thinkers in the foodservice space, Chartwells K12 is working to weave in trending flavors and concepts into the dishes being served in cafeterias coast to coast. The launch of Revolution Noodle and Mac & Cheesyology builds on the more than 22 chef-designed, customizable cafeteria concepts and programs that are combined to create one-of-a-kind dining experiences for students in more than 4,500 schools across the country. Other recent additions to the portfolio include Rush Hour, which offers many ways to enjoy an elevated breakfast all day, and Road Trip, which takes students on a culinary adventure across the U.S. with a variety of regional favorites.

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 16,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com .

