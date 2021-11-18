John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended October 31, 2021. The same data for the comparable three month period ended October 31, 2020 is also available below.

Three Months Ended 10/31/2021

Ticker

Fund Name

Current
Fiscal
Year End

Net
Investment
Income

Per
Common
Share

NAV

Total
Managed
Assets


Total Net Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$  9,322,860

$      0.355

$20.75

$   795,941,372

 * 

$    545,441,372

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$  7,578,497

$      0.354

$20.48

$   642,455,258

 * 

$    438,455,258

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$10,089,391

$      0.318

$18.31

$   847,221,405

 * 

$    581,221,405

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$  2,172,576

$      0.187

$15.90

$   276,493,009

 * 

$    185,193,009

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$  3,093,894

$      0.355

$18.63

$   249,302,616

 * 

$    162,402,616

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$10,706,094

$      0.219

$14.88

$1,099,535,729

 * 

$    725,835,729

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$11,956,882

$      0.338

$25.11

$1,307,892,299

 * 

$    888,992,299

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$     684,151

$      0.063

$  6.47

$     70,669,291


$      70,669,291


Three Months Ended 10/31/2020

Ticker

Fund Name

Current
Fiscal
Year End

Net
Investment
Income

Per

Common
Share

NAV

Total
Managed
Assets


Total Net Assets

HPI

Preferred Income Fund

7/31

$9,273,124

$      0.354

$18.55

$   721,917,294

 * 

$486,417,294

HPF

Preferred Income Fund II

7/31

$7,557,021

$      0.354

$18.24

$   582,842,777

 * 

$389,842,777

HPS

Preferred Income Fund III

7/31

$10,094,008

$      0.318

$16.33

$   769,586,346

 * 

$517,586,346

JHS

Income Securities Trust

10/31

$2,341,107

$      0.201

$15.95

$   277,074,494

 * 

$185,774,494

JHI

Investors Trust

10/31

$2,952,323

$      0.339

$17.11

$   235,854,640

 * 

$148,954,640

PDT

Premium Dividend Fund

10/31

$11,213,421

$      0.230

$12.84

$   998,733,914

 * 

$625,033,914

HTD

Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

10/31

$12,248,693

$      0.346

$21.65

$1,185,498,573

 * 

$766,598,573

HTY

Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield

10/31

$825,885

$      0.076

$5.78

$     63,098,543


$63,098,543

*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.com  by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial
John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people achieve their dreams and aspirations by putting customers' needs first and providing the right advice and solutions. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and as Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) as of June 30, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

