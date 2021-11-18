Health & Wellness Partners, LLC, Announces Leadership Promotions

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), a global medical and scientific communications company, is pleased to announce four new leadership promotions: Jessica Cini, as its Managing Director, Account Services; Jamie Glass, as its Head, Medical Marketing Operations; Teri Ann Bajek, as its Head, Speaker Bureau; and Seth Prouty, as its Chief Financial Officer.

HWP has been steadfast in its commitment to leadership development and continuously creates opportunities for its people to advance professionally. All four individuals are current or prior participants in HWP's yearlong Leadership Capabilities Development Program, designed to identify and groom leaders to take on the challenges of the future. HWP has experienced tremendous growth within the past year, and this streamlined internal organizational framework will support future success. The new structure will help the organization better serve its clients and increase collaborations across all departments, along with presenting Cini, Glass, Bajek, and Prouty with new responsibilities and challenges.

In her role, Cini will oversee HWP's new Account Services department while leading the growth and strategic direction of HWP's medical marketing business. Glass will oversee the Medical Marketing Operations team and will be managing the departments responsible for program execution. Bajek will oversee the Speaker Bureau team and will develop and implement innovative operations to meet the needs of HWP's current and future clients. Prouty will lead the finance, accounting, and procurement functions of the organization and will lead business planning and strategic process changes.

"I'm thrilled to transition into this new role," stated Cini. "We believe our clients will see an immediate impact in how we are approaching their needs."

"I'm looking forward to elevating HWP operational efficiencies to meet current and future needs of the organization and its clients," said Glass.

"I'm excited about taking a closer look at how the Speaker Bureau team operates, and reimagining its services," said Bajek.

"The opportunity to lead the company toward further growth is exciting, and I'm looking forward to continue working with such a strong and dynamic leadership team," stated Prouty.

ABOUT HWP

Founded in 2005 and a certified WBENC enterprise, HWP offers the life-science industry excellence in strategic consulting, tactical planning, enduring materials, live events, digital solutions, and outcomes/metrics. For more information, visit thehwpgroup.com.

