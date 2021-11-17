Pet Food Market Is in Cat Bird's Seat

ROCKVILLE Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet food is not only the quintessential pet product staple in a market that is famously recession-resistant, but is bolstered by the global resources of dominant participants including Nestlé Purina, Mars, General Mills (Blue Buffalo), and Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Science Diets).

Packaged Facts Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Packaged Facts)

Therefore, as reported in Packaged Facts' just-released U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Food Update (November 2021), the pet food market has not just weathered COVID-19, it has thrived. Packaged Facts projects U.S. retail sales of pet food (dog and cat) at $37.1 billion in 2021, up 6.4% over 2020. Sales are projected to reach $47.9 billion in 2025, equating to a robust 6.6% compound annual growth rate.

According to David Sprinkle, Packaged Facts Research Director, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a corresponding surge in pet care spending fast-forwarded pet food industry investment, product development, marketing, and retailing. COVID-19 therefore accelerated several existing trends that are likely to invigorate the pet food business for years to come:

Superpremium pet food's claim to fame as the front-line pet health product, with natural formulations and science-based foods in high demand.

The advance of superpremium pet foods in non-traditional forms, most significantly fresh (refrigerated/frozen) and alternative protein/meatless/vegetarian.

The corporate and consumer pursuit of pet foods with ethically sourced ingredients, along with other sustainability initiatives such as eco-friendly packaging.

The erosion of the long-standing mass/pet specialty/online channel boundaries that both gave and took away, defining and "exclusive-izing" key brands but also making them less accessible and affordable.

E-commerce trends, moreover, are pivotal in the pet food sector due not only to repeat and bulk purchases, but to a wholesale realignment of the competitive landscape in the wake of the success of pure play pet product e-tailers such as Chewy and Amazon. Notable among the key chain retailers that have traditionally been brick-and-mortar-based are ramped-up activities including "buy online, pick up in store" (BOPIS), curbside pick-up, and same-day/two-day delivery programs.

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact: cgangloff@marketresearch.com

Report Purchases: jmiller@marketresearch.com

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@marketresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Packaged Facts