Teneral Cellars Partners With World Central Kitchen For the Peace, Love & Joy Collection

FAIR PLAY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneral Cellars, a purpose-driven all-digital winery, announces its partnership with World Central Kitchen for the Peace, Love & Joy Collection. Released just in time for holiday sipping, the collection supports the giving spirit with $10 from every sale going toward WCK Direct, a text-to-order program that addresses the dramatic rise in food insecurity, the increased strain on the emergency food system and the struggling restaurant industry.

"We believe giving is better than receiving," said Jill Osur, Founder of Teneral Cellars. "Women and children have faced overwhelming challenges recently, from grappling with a pandemic to natural disasters to childcare fiascos—supporting one another is more important than ever."

Teneral Cellars believes in elevating women and minorities in the wine and food industry, which is why they sought out a collaboration with WCK. WCK uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. WCK is a team of food first responders mobilizing with the urgency of now to get meals to those who need them most.

Featuring recipes from Chef Stacey Poon-Kinney and tasting notes by Master Sommelier Jill Zimorski, the Peace, Love & Joy collection includes a Chardonnay, a Grenache, and a Syrah. Customers may also choose to add the Gratitude Red Blend to the collection; a limited edition blend of Zinfandel and Petite Sirah. Only 50 cases of the Gratitude Red Blend were produced.

Teneral Cellars supports a different charitable organization with every quarterly release, and is committed to social justice issues, women's health and empowerment, and combating climate change.

About Teneral Cellars:

Teneral Cellars is a disruptive, woman-owned and run wine business. As an entrepreneurial agent for social change, the brand produces exceptional sustainable wines and sells exclusively online to a community of like-minded individuals who support its mission to elevate women and inspire change. 10% of profits are donated to causes that empower and support women. For more information, visit https://teneralcellars.com.

