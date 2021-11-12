The Pass Announces Exclusive DomPen Partnership In Massachusetts

SHEFFIELD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pass, www.thepass.co , a vertically-integrated recreational cannabis company providing high-quality cannabis flower, concentrates, and infused products, announces a partnership with California-based DomPen www.dompen.co . The agreement marks the exclusive production and distribution of the company's products in Massachusetts, following DomPen's recent expansion into Florida. DomPen is one of the leading vaporizer pen and cartridge companies, and a first-generation legal cannabis product provider in the storied lineage of California cannabis.

"We continue to expand The Pass' product line, seeking partnerships that are aligned with our values and commitment to provide access to fresh, safe, easy-to-use cannabis products. The opportunity to bring DomPen's veteran West Coast status to the East Coast cannabis market is an exciting way for us to satisfy demand for exceptional vape pens and cartridges," said The Pass co-founder Chris Weld.

DomPen focuses on developing unique cannabis and terpene profiles and customized vaporization hardware. The company is known for its innovative manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and quality control methods for improving product safety, consistency, and predictability.

"DomPen products are among the highest-rated on the market," said Weld. "We are thrilled to exclusively offer their products, first at our flagship store in Sheffield and then through our dispensary customers across Massachusetts."

The Pass recently added a third, 40,000 square-foot facility, a former extrusion factory, to increase production and meet statewide demand, with additional space, extraction capabilities, and new technologies. The facility will create 30 new full-time jobs to support manufacturing, processing, and packaging of The Pass, DomPen, and partners' products.

About The Pass

Grounded by the area's guiding principles of human and agricultural wellness, The Pass is a vertically-integrated recreational cannabis company, producing and processing its own flower locally, offering The Pass-branded products at its retail location, and in dispensaries across Massachusetts. The Pass operates two cultivation sites and a lab/kitchen at its main campus while expanding to a former factory nearby.

Locally owned and operated, The Pass' dispensary is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering indoor- and sun-grown flower, edibles, tinctures, concentrates, vaporizers, topicals, and accessories from both The Pass' in-house brand and partners; preorder is available.

