U.S. Gold Corp. to Attend and Present at the 2021 Precious Metals Summit Europe (Virtual) on November 15, 2021 Company to provide update on CK Gold Project and soon-to-be released PFS to the world's most prospective producers, explorers, and developers within the precious metals industry

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its management will be attending and presenting at the 2021 Precious Metals Summit Europe (Virtual) conference, being held November 15-16, 2021. Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with conference attendees to provide an update on its CK Gold Project and soon to be released pre-feasibility study (PFS).

This year's 2021 Precious Metals Summit Europe conference will be held as a virtual event. The Precious Metals Summit brings together a community of institutional investors and senior corporate executives from established precious metals companies to meet and network with some of the most prospective producers, explorers, and developers from around the globe.

U.S. Gold Corp.'s President & CEO Mr. George Bee will present on Monday, November 15th at 04:00 a.m. MDT in Room 1. Please refer to the link and presentation details below.

Webcast Link and Presentation Details

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 04:00 a.m. MT/06:00 a.m. ET

Webcast URL*: https://www.gowebcasting.com/conferences/2021/11/15/precious-metals-summit

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated timing for completion of a pre-feasibility study. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

