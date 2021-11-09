Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the following virtual conferences:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. (ET) at the 30th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference.

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) at the 2021 Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference.





Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS") is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

