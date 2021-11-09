NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origins, a global prestige leader in active naturally-derived skincare, announced today that it has signed Indy Officinalis, a sustainability activist and urban farmer, as the brand's new Global Influencer Partner.

Origins Signs Urban Farmer and Mushroom Expert Indy Officinalis as New Global Influencer

Indy, based in Los Angeles, will support the work of Origins Green the Planet™ which helps restore global ecosystems and support environmental justice organizations worldwide. She will also appear in campaign visuals while developing engaging and educational social media content for Origins best-selling franchises such as Mega Mushroom and GinZing.

"We are thrilled to have Indy join our Origins family," said Ada Lien, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Origins. "Indy's respect and enthusiasm for our planet blends perfectly with our guiding principles at Origins. We are excited to work together to create meaningful programs and content that support our shared love of high-performance active natural skincare, the power of mushrooms and taking care of our planet."

"To be part of a brand like Origins is a dream come true. I am proud to support a brand who shares in my passion for making the world a better place," said Indy Officinalis. "Origins has long been using the power of plants, mushrooms and other naturally-derived ingredients. As a farmer and forager myself, and someone who has studied the power of nature, I could not be more excited to be partnering with Origins as their new Global Influencer."

A graduate of Blue Ridge School of Herbalism, Indy she received an Advanced Clinical Herbalist Certification after which she spent six years farming and foraging mushrooms throughout the U.S. Through her work, Indy has long understood the many benefits of mushrooms, such as soothing skin, and has been a longtime fan and user of Origins skincare products, including Origins #1 best-selling Mega Mushroom Treatment Lotion.

Her sustainable and agriculture lifestyle paired with her commitment to the environment offers an exciting opportunity for Origins and Indy to team up and further promote their shared passions.

*At Origins, "Clean" means that we extensively research and evaluate our ingredients for purity, efficacy and safety. And we continue to take steps to improve how we take care of the earth—from using manufacturing processes that help reduce our impact on the environment, to planting trees worldwide.

About Indy:

Indy is a multi-faceted model and farmer-forager with a captivating spirit. Self-described, 'delightfully nerdy' Indy grew up in a small town in eastern North Carolina. From an early age, she carried a passion for agriculture and farming while also exploring her own creativity. Currently, Indy manages a rooftop garden on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. She continues to be an influential image-maker on social media aiming to educate and inspire her community to create a BIPOC community urban farm where she plans to teach black and brown youth food sovereignty. She distributes fresh produce and herbal teas weekly to the houseless community and has created a self-empowerment gardening program for individuals to grow their own food.

About Origins Green The Planet™:

As a brand rooted in nature, Origins launched Green the Planet™ in April 2021 to help grow our commitment to both people and planet, helping to combat the effects of climate change. Origins inaugural Green the Planet partner, One Tree Planted, is an environmental non-profit organization with a focus on global reforestation, protecting biodiversity and creating a healthier climate. Through this partnership, Origins has helped support tree planting projects spanning Asia, Europe and North America through a $1 = 1 tree cared for program.

About Origins:

Prestige global skincare brand, Origins combines high-quality plant, earth and sea-based ingredients with non-toxic-to-skin alternatives and advanced science to create safe, high-performance products that deliver transformative results. Since inception in 1990, Origins has been committed to respecting the well-being of your skin and our planet – from traveling the world to discover nature's potent ingredients to endeavoring to make choices that help reduce our impact on the planet. The brand formulates without parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, formaldehyde, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), mineral oil, petrolatum, paraffin, diathanolamine (DEA), polyethylene beads and animal ingredients (except cruelty free honey & beeswax). Origins is available in 30 countries. For more information, visit www.origins.com; never stop discovering™ and follow @Origins.

