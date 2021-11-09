Next PR Seeks Partner for Conscious Capitalism Program with Mission to #doGood PR firm requests proposals for pro bono services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an innovative PR firm, today announced a request for proposals for the next pro bono client to join its Conscious Capitalism program from organizations nationwide that are helping the world become a better place. The team is looking for its next partnership, which will span from April to September 2022.

Next PR (PRNewsfoto/Next PR)

Next PR began its Conscious Capitalism program in 2017 to establish strong local community ties with mission-driven and charitable organizations in need of pro bono services. The goal is to assist organizations by increasing brand awareness, garnering media coverage and growing social followings and engagement through PR support.

The Conscious Capitalism program has thus far supported partners in the sustainability industry with Denver's The Alliance Center, in the biopharmaceutical industry with Chicago's Neopenda, with Philadelphia technology nonprofit Tech Impact and in the venture foundry space with Mother Superior in San Francisco.

Next PR is now looking for proposals from organizations supporting various missions including, but not limited to, the advancement of women in STEM, clean energy, diversity in tech, healthcare improvement and more.

The firm has established three guidelines organizations must exhibit to align with its company values:

Kickass culture Doing innovative work Continuously curious about the future of tech and its possibilities

"Our Conscious Capitalism program empowers Next PR to use our voice to support missions we believe in. We're looking to partner with an innovative organization that is helping our society advance," said owner and CEO Heather Kelly.

To submit a proposal, email the Conscious Capitalism team (conscious@nextpr.com) by February 1st, 2021 with answers to the following questions:

What is your organization's mission? Why is your organization kickass, innovative and solving an important problem? How could you benefit from public relations efforts such as media relations and social media management? Describe your organization's mission in two sentences.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. Next PR boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been named a Top Place to Work by PR News and is consistently recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars, Agency Elite Finalists and Communicators of the Year. To inquire about job opportunities at Next PR, check out the open positions across all five of its office locations. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

