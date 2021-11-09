Library Systems & Services Acquires LAC Federal

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Library Systems & Services (LS&S) has acquired LAC Federal, a division of LAC Group, a leading data and information management firm, to expand its federal government practice. For over 40 years, Library Systems & Services has supported federal and public libraries across the United States. Since 2003, LAC Federal has focused on the unique requirements of government libraries and information centers to pioneer solutions that support agency mission and goals.

Together, LS&S and LAC Federal complement each other in providing comprehensive public sector library and information management services. Both organizations are driven by the core mission of libraries and employ models that focus on service excellence, resource and process optimization and innovation.

Joint Federal Government clients include four US national libraries - Library of Congress (LOC), National Agricultural Library (NAL), National Library of Education (NLE), and National Library of Medicine (NLM).

Driven by a social mission to provide information access and library service of the highest quality, LS&S offers a full range of library operation and management services and is trusted by libraries across the United States.

"We are thrilled to have the LAC Federal team join Library Systems & Services. Together, our combined passion for libraries and extensive experience supporting public libraries is unmatched," said Todd Frager, LS&S Chief Executive Officer. "Capitalizing on the synergies that already exist, many exciting opportunities lie ahead."

"We are very excited to become part of Library System & Services. LS&S' broad capabilities across public sector libraries makes them an ideal fit for LAC Federal to continue thriving and growing," stated Mark Abel, EVP of LAC Federal.

