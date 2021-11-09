Forum of Executive Women Recognizes Unisys for Board Diversity

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that The Forum of Executive Women has recognized the company as a 2021 "Champion of Board Diversity" for its commitment to paving the way for gender equality in the corporate boardroom.

The Forum honored Unisys as one of 27 enterprises among the top 100 public companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region where women comprise at least 30% of their respective boards of directors. (Click here for a profile of the Unisys Board of Directors.)

"We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition from The Forum of Executive Women," said Wendy Reynolds-Dobbs, vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer, Unisys. "Fostering an inclusive culture focused on respect, positive ideas and equal opportunity for all people is essential for any company's success. The diversity we have achieved on the Unisys Board of Directors sends a powerful message about the seriousness of our commitment to creating a workplace that is increasingly diverse, equitable and inclusive at all levels."

Unisys and DEI

Unisys' commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion – a core component of the company's initiatives in corporate social responsibility – is steadily gaining recognition. DiversityInc recently named Unisys as a noteworthy company for DEI for the second consecutive year. The company also received a perfect score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index, establishing Unisys as one of the best places to work for disability inclusion.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region's premier women's organization, actively working to increase the number of women in leadership roles, expand their impact and influence, and position them to drive positive change in the Greater Philadelphia Region. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise more than 500 of the most senior leaders in corporations, firms, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region. Visit www.foew.com for more information.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

