Aviation Asset Management Data Science SaaS platform KeepFlying(R) raises $1.2M

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeepFlying® FinTwin®, a Data Science as a Service (DSaaS) platform from CBMM Supply Services and Solutions Singapore, has raised $1.2 million in seed funding from a New York based Venture Capitalist, Bala Swaminathan Trust Fund to deliver the first of its kind AI solution to the Aviation Asset Management Industry.

Management

Reimagine Revenue Hours

In an environment where Asset Owners and Financiers manage financial data in silos to an Asset's Technical & Operational data, the platform is aimed at using the power of Data Science to bridge technical statuses of each Asset to its finance cashflows and jurisdictional risks (Cape Town Convention) to forecast the financial lifecycle of an Asset through a Digital FinTwin®. MROs can visualize the revenue potential and profitability of upcoming Asset visits through the FinTwin®. Commercial viability of trades, carbon credits and residual value forecasting can assist Asset Owners to make informed decisions on Asset placement and subsequent tracking through an Asset's RUL.

The KeepFlying® FinTwin® platform allows Aviation Asset Owners & Financiers improve the accuracy of forecasts of an Asset's Revenue Potential over its Remaining Useful Life (RUL) through advanced Data Wrangling techniques and Machine Learning models. MROs can reduce check Turn Around Times (TAT) and improve predictability of work scopes, profitability of Hangar and Shop Visits through Discrete Optimization & Dynamic Capacity Planning tools.

Sriram Pranatharthi Haran, CEO: This is an exciting time to be deploying an advanced AI / ML powered digital solution to Lessors, Airlines, MROs and Financiers who will focus on protecting the integrity of their Assets as they move cross-border and also use the power of technology to forecast consequences of Asset placement decisions using Technical, Financial and Risk data models. Equally crucial is the revenue opportunity it opens up for MROs by tapping into their historic and dynamic data for maximizing their capacity and opening up slots.

Bala Swaminathan, Investor, Bala Swaminathan Trust Fund: Data Science, when clubbed with SME expertise, is allowing KeepFlying® to empower the industry with Asset specific models of widely used Aircraft and Engine to help convert their data to dollars. Visualizing the revenue potential and risks that may come with an Aircraft trade are paramount and the need to bring it under a single platform is where we see maximum value for Airlines, Lessors, MROs, Financiers and also OEMs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KeepFlying(R) - A Venture of CBMM Supply Services and Solutions, Singapore