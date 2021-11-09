ALYI Announces $100M Cryptocurrency Backed EV Ecosystem CEO Video Presentation

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") and Revolt Token (RVLT) ("RVLT") today announced a video discussion conducted by ALYI CEO Randell Torno and RVLT CEO Henryk Dabrowski detailing the status and future of the ALYI Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem backed by Revolt Token (RVLT).

ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

The CEO discussion released today is guided by seven questions (see below) derived from inquiries to the two companies addressing RVLT's objective to provide ALYI with $100 million in funding:

What are Alternet Systems and Revolt Token? Why is Alternet Systems investing in electric vehicles in Africa ? What is the potential expansion in other African countries? What are the objectives and business reasoning behind these projects? Can you provide an outline of the initiatives since 2019 through 2021, highlighting several milestones? What is the required funding? What are the financing options and what are the investment objectives? What is the difference between buying ALYI shares versus buying a RVLT tokens? Can you provide some information on the current team and suppliers? How is the global supply chain impacting you? Why do non-standardization and DOT certification of electric vehicles leads to delays? What are the expected outcomes and timeline?

You can view the video at https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com/rvlt-video.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

Look for more information on the two target acquisitions addressed herein to be coming over the course of Mr. Torno's travels this week and next.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



For more information, please visit:

http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

View original content:

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.